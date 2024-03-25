UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

March 25, 2024

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern

March 25, 2024

Red, White & Royal Blue, a review

Alyssa Schneider, Features Intern
March 25, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of the president of the United States, and Prince Henry of Britain hate each other. After they cause a drunken scandal, they are obligated to play nice to salvage international relations.

Forced into close proximity, Alex and Henry resolve their grudges and even become genuine friends. The two grow close over several months, culminating in a romantic relationship.

Alex’s mom, the first female president of the United States, is running for re-election when they start dating. Because Henry is a prince, he is expected to engage in a heterosexual marriage and produce heirs, so they resolve to hide their relationship.

Alex fights for their relationship after a jealous ex exposes their secret, and Henry is forbidden from seeing him.

Nicholas Galitzine makes for a perfect Prince Henry. He is classically handsome and the right mix of hopeless romanticism and proper, repressed nobility. Where Galitzine’s Henry is (mostly) reserved and rule-following, Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Alex is more outgoing and driven. The pair complement each other.

The adorable and heartwarming gay romance adapted from Casey McQuiston’s New York Times bestseller, “Red, White & Royal Blue,” can be found on Amazon Prime Video and is worth a watch (or a read).

Rating: 5/5 Spinnaker sails

5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
