UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

2
UNF logo.

UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges

3
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)

Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF

4
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

5
Student Government banner

OPINION: Student apathy strikes again in SG elections

The UNF Physics Department and Astronomy Club often host eclipse watch parties when they are visible from Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
(Courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)
Cover of The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow (Kiela Jefferson)
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.

The Ten Thousand Doors of January, a review

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern
April 4, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

Creativity is necessary for coming up with ideas, whether logical or imaginative. Escapism occurs when you avoid reality to seek entertainment elsewhere or engage in fantasy. 

“The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow introduces a novel that blurs the line between reality and fantasy that comes with escapism. The story follows January Scaller, a girl who has an overactive imagination, as she searches for answers in unexpected places.

January is in the care of Mr. William Cornelius Locke, an amateur collector. January’s father worked for Mr. Locke until he went missing and presumed dead. 

January discovered at a young age that she could view new worlds by writing about entering through a door. However, Mr. Locke commonly dismissed this behavior and punished her for using her mind creatively.

Cover of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix E. Harrow (Kiela Jefferson)

Since she was closer to Mr. Locke than her father, the lessons that Mr. Locke taught her, such as her behavior and obedience at all times, rang through her head. She was around seven in the beginning, but by the end, she was seventeen. 

This novel of escapism that helps her escape the reality of being locked away in her room and restricted as an “in-between” displays her displacement during this period

This historical fiction develops the themes of prejudice, discrimination, tradition and modernity. January has been exposed to these thematics since childhood. There was evidence of staff being disposable and the imbalance between men and women. 

A beautiful moment was during January’s childhood when she went through a blue door. The description of the world held behind it was lyrically depicted. 

January’s ability carries throughout the story as she is exposed to newfound possibilities. Throughout this fantasy-driven adventure, she meets new people who know her parents and serve as her guide during this trying time.

By the end, she’s happier than ever with her new life as she’s stopped trying to follow what Mr. Locke had taught her since she was young. 

Rating: 4.5/5 Spinnaker sails

4.5 spinnaker sails

 

 

 

 

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Book Reviews
Cover of homebody by Rupi Kaur (Kiela Jefferson)
homebody, a review
Cover of Home by Whitney Hanson (Kiela Jefferson)
Home, a review
10 fanfiction reads for spring break
10 fanfiction reads for spring break
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
Power of Ten: The First Day, a review
Indexing, a review
Indexing, a review
Picture of What the River Knows cover (Kiela Jefferson)
What the River Knows, a review
More in Reviews
Hazbin Hotel, a review
Hazbin Hotel, a review
Iron Jawed Angels, a review
Iron Jawed Angels, a review
Cover art of Red, White & Royal Blue (Photo courtesy of Amazon Prime Video)
Red, White & Royal Blue, a review
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)
Carrie: The Musical, a review
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
Fanart of Parahumans: Worm (Photo courtesy of Abi Ibarra)
Parahumans: Worm, a review

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *