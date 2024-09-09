UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

Dean of Students and victim advocates help students with fourth annual Red Zone programming

Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
September 9, 2024

More than half of yearly sexual assaults at college campuses occur during the first few months of college, a period known as the Red Zone. While students of all genders, sexual orientations and ages are at risk, first-year female students are the most susceptible.

Rachel Winter, the University of North Florida’s Dean of Students, believes that the novelty of the college experience plays a significant factor in this phenomenon.

“There’s a lot of new faces on campus— a lot of new people meeting each other,” Winter said. “But also, there’s a lot of vulnerability in meeting new people and intermingling that way.”

Since 2020, the Dean of Students Office and the Victim Advocacy Program have hosted events during the Red Zone to raise awareness and educate the student body on sexual assault prevention. The events also inform students about the resources available through the Dean of Students Office for victims of crime, specifically through the Victim Advocacy Program.

The Victim Advocacy Program is a confidential service that assists students who have become victims of crimes. According to its website, its services include emotional support, crisis intervention and court accompaniment.

Maurisha Bishop-Salmon, the head victim advocate, said the program’s purpose is to act as a liaison for victimized students.

“I’m all about the students’ rights, whether it’s on campus or off campus,” Bishop-Salmon said. “I make sure that all their rights are maintained.”

“And we look at options. We look at the ‘whys’ and the ‘why nots,’ or the ‘yeses’ and the ‘noes,’ and kind of figure out what’s the best approach for that student, given their victimization,” she said.

Bishop-Salmon and the Victim Advocacy Program will host a panel discussion with the Dean of Students Office and students who have volunteered to share their experiences. The panel, a “flagship event” for their Red Zone programming, has been a success in recent years, according to Winter.

A sign with information about the Red Zone events hosted by the Dean of Students Office. (Madelyn Schneider)

“You get a lot of different perspectives on how to make healthy choices or what to do if something should happen to you or a friend,” Winter said. “It’s just really informative and brings a lot of different voices to one table.”

Discussing sexual assault can be uncomfortable, but Winter believes that having events during the Red Zone can help make the issue less daunting to approach.

“[The events are] really impactful for our students and our goal is to provide opportunities for students to learn and have a positive experience here [at UNF],” Winter said. 

“[Sexual assault is] maybe not a topic that everyone likes to learn about until it touches someone in your life or touches your life directly.”

“That’s why we work extra hard to try and get the message out, promote it, find different ways for students to engage,” Winter said. “Even if they take a little bit away… if something happens, they might know how to respond and help a friend in need— or find help themselves.”

The office’s Red Zone programming began in August and will continue through September, with the Red Zone panel event up next. The panel will be on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom A, building 58W, room 3703A. 

The University Police Department will host a bystander intervention training on Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. in building 58W, room 3806. The Dean of Students Office will also table at Market Days until Sep. 25 to provide students with information about the Red Zone. 

Additional resources from the Dean of Students Office can be found on their website, along with their confidential, 24-hour crisis hotline at 904-620-1010.  

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Events
In room 1314, attendees filled multiple seats to watch the first film of the semester, "Problemista". (Courtesy of Nicholas de Villiers)
Movies on the House kicks off its fall series: Free movies for UNF students
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)
UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.
Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF
Interfaith Center logo on a dark blue background
UNF Interfaith Center to hold discussion of critical hope and interfaith in the community next week
The University of North Florida hosted the Female Founders Forum on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Embracing Equity: Female Founders Forum held at UNF
(Black History Month Graphic/Spinnaker)
UNF celebrates Black History Month; here’s the rundown
More in Features
(Courtesy of UNF)
UNF to offer new degree in environmental science as deadline approaches for Environmental Leadership Program
The Circle: Shared community space for the SAC programs in Tom and Betty Petway Hall.
How UNF Student Accessibility Center can support students
Nick Morrow has now conducted multiple coaching searches since taking over as athletic director in 2021.
UNF athletic director says new scholarship rule could make it more ‘difficult’ to play college sports
UNF'S Counseling Center entrance
‘We all need people’: Licensed therapist on UNF Counseling Center group therapy and more
Librarian says UNF library is 'so much more' ahead of balcony grand opening
Librarian says UNF library is 'so much more' ahead of balcony grand opening
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow holding up a book during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UNF professor says Project 2025 expands the executive’s powers
More in Latest
OPINION: College has no age limit
OPINION: College has no age limit
B&A Committee alters and passes Title VIII amendments
B&A Committee alters and passes Title VIII amendments
Students hanging out by the pool
UNF Dive-In event runs into conflict due to rain
(UNF Athletics)
UNF Men’s Soccer shutout by UAB in first home loss of the season
OPINION: Modern-day hustle culture is creating student burnout
OPINION: Modern-day hustle culture is creating student burnout
Student Government banner
Proposed Title VIII changes expand SG treasurer power
About the Contributors
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Managing Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024. Although she's still undecided on the path she'll choose after graduating, Madelyn knows whatever she ends up doing will involve a lot of what she loves most: writing.