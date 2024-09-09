Dean of Students and victim advocates help students with fourth annual Red Zone programming

More than half of yearly sexual assaults at college campuses occur during the first few months of college, a period known as the Red Zone. While students of all genders, sexual orientations and ages are at risk, first-year female students are the most susceptible.

Rachel Winter, the University of North Florida’s Dean of Students, believes that the novelty of the college experience plays a significant factor in this phenomenon.

“There’s a lot of new faces on campus— a lot of new people meeting each other,” Winter said. “But also, there’s a lot of vulnerability in meeting new people and intermingling that way.”

Since 2020, the Dean of Students Office and the Victim Advocacy Program have hosted events during the Red Zone to raise awareness and educate the student body on sexual assault prevention. The events also inform students about the resources available through the Dean of Students Office for victims of crime, specifically through the Victim Advocacy Program.

The Victim Advocacy Program is a confidential service that assists students who have become victims of crimes. According to its website, its services include emotional support, crisis intervention and court accompaniment.

Maurisha Bishop-Salmon, the head victim advocate, said the program’s purpose is to act as a liaison for victimized students.

“I’m all about the students’ rights, whether it’s on campus or off campus,” Bishop-Salmon said. “I make sure that all their rights are maintained.”

“And we look at options. We look at the ‘whys’ and the ‘why nots,’ or the ‘yeses’ and the ‘noes,’ and kind of figure out what’s the best approach for that student, given their victimization,” she said.

Bishop-Salmon and the Victim Advocacy Program will host a panel discussion with the Dean of Students Office and students who have volunteered to share their experiences. The panel, a “flagship event” for their Red Zone programming, has been a success in recent years, according to Winter.

“You get a lot of different perspectives on how to make healthy choices or what to do if something should happen to you or a friend,” Winter said. “It’s just really informative and brings a lot of different voices to one table.”

Discussing sexual assault can be uncomfortable, but Winter believes that having events during the Red Zone can help make the issue less daunting to approach.

“[The events are] really impactful for our students and our goal is to provide opportunities for students to learn and have a positive experience here [at UNF],” Winter said.

“[Sexual assault is] maybe not a topic that everyone likes to learn about until it touches someone in your life or touches your life directly.”

“That’s why we work extra hard to try and get the message out, promote it, find different ways for students to engage,” Winter said. “Even if they take a little bit away… if something happens, they might know how to respond and help a friend in need— or find help themselves.”

The office’s Red Zone programming began in August and will continue through September, with the Red Zone panel event up next. The panel will be on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom A, building 58W, room 3703A.

The University Police Department will host a bystander intervention training on Sept. 26, at 4 p.m. in building 58W, room 3806. The Dean of Students Office will also table at Market Days until Sep. 25 to provide students with information about the Red Zone.

Additional resources from the Dean of Students Office can be found on their website, along with their confidential, 24-hour crisis hotline at 904-620-1010.