Taylor Leadership Institute hosts 2024 Leading Ladies Leadership Summit

Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
December 4, 2024

The University of North Florida’s Taylor Leadership Institute hosted its Leading Ladies Leadership Summit on Nov. 22, with keynote speaker Jade Gordon. 

The TLI event was free for students to attend and covered the “Power of Positive Leadership” by keynote speaker Jade Gordon. She told her story about leadership through a presentation, group activities and inspirational messages. 

With 37 packed tables and numerous standing volunteers, the TLI handed out raffle prizes and gave two certificates throughout the event. The event was located at the Adam W. Herbert University Center, in Building 43, Room 1044 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

IMG_5601
Savanna Stillwagner
Guests sit at tables and volunteers are standing around the room before the start of the TLI event.

Dr. Matthew Ohlson, Warren and August Hume Foundation Endowed Professor in Leadership and Director of the TLI, said the event was created during COVID.

“The whole idea came about during COVID,” he said. “Women thought care, compassion and empathy was not leadership.” 

Ohlson said this is not true and was determined to prove it, the Leading Ladies Leadership Summit being one way to do so.

Opening remarks

The event began with a brief introduction and thank-you from UNF Men’s Basketball Head Coach Matthew Driscoll. He spoke highly of women in leadership, specifically in his family, students at UNF and women in the athletics department, including his wife, Carrie Driscoll, UNF Athletics’ Academic Coordinator.

Carrie Driscoll was in tears from her husband’s kind words as he ended his remarks with, ”Be the difference. Get up and own the day. Be the difference.”

Following Driscoll’s remarks, Ohlson took the floor. 

Ohlson spoke proudly of the TLI and of the next speaker to go up, Jon Gordon, bestselling author, keynote speaker and a founder of The Jon Gordon Companies. 

Jon Gordon began his speech by speaking highly of women in leadership.

“I believe in women in leadership and strong women,” he said. 

Jon Gordon went on to introduce his daughter and the event’s keynote speaker, Jade Gordon. 

Jon Gordon explained how her daughter was scared to speak in public at first, but eventually built up the courage to, “impacting these global leaders of these companies at 25.” 

Jon Gordon speaks to guests and introduces his daughter, Jade Gordon.
(Savanna Stillwagner)

Keynote speaker Jade Gordon

Jade Gordon began her presentation by sharing part of her story. 

After graduating from Clemson University with a degree in communication, she moved to Los Angeles, Cal., to explore an acting career to become more extroverted. Shortly after, the COVID pandemic hit, leaving Jade Gordon feeling lost.

“I know I want to do something impactful,” Jade Gordon said. “I want to change people’s lives.” 

In the midst of figuring out her next move, she began work at Nobu, a popular, upscale restaurant. After experiencing a toxic working environment at Nobu, she felt she needed to do something else with her life. 

Around that same time, Jade Gordon met a customer at the restaurant, who complained about the poor service she and her companion received. They eventually shared stories, ending with the customer praying over Jade Gordon. The customer went on to say that she could see Jade Gordon eventually traveling the world to speak to people. 

Shortly after the experience, Jade Gordon quit her job at Nobu and began going through her father’s training program at The Jon Gordon Companies and eventually began her speaking career. 

While Jade Gordon told her story of how she got to where she is today, she explained the seven lessons to becoming a positive leader. 

Seven lessons to becoming a positive leader

Jade Gordon defined the seven steps to becoming a positive leader as the following: 

 

  1. Drive Positive Cultures
  2. Create & Share Positive A Positive Vision
  3. Lead With Optimism, Positivity & Belief
  4. Confront, Transform, Remove Negativity
  5. Create Great Relationships & Teams
  6. Pursue Excellence With Love & Accountability
  7. Lead With Purpose

 

She began teaching these lessons with an activity called the Greetings Activity. 

First, she instructed the audience to greet others at their table as if they did not want to be there. Then, she instructed them to greet those at their table as if they were best friends who had not seen each other in a long time. 

The room burst with laughter and smiles.

Throughout her presentation, she incorporated several additional activities and included the audience in answering questions like “Why does being a positive leader matter?” 

The audience had many answers, including “boosts morale,” “empowerment” and “makes you want to be present.” 

After speaking about lesson three of becoming a positive leader and drawing some raffle prizes, Jade Gordon led the audience into doing a “rock, paper, scissors” championship game where audience members played the game against one another. When one person won, the losing person became their “cheerleader” while the winner competed against another audience member who had also won their rock paper scissors game. 

By the end, there were only two competitors with lots of cheerleaders on both sides. The room was full of cheering and encouragement from the audience. 

Guests at the event play a rock paper scissors championship game while competitors are cheered on by their previous opponents. (Savanna Stillwagner)

After the “rock, paper, scissors” activity, she went on to explain the fifth lesson: “Create Great Relationships & Teams.”

“This is the most important one,” she said. “Relationships are everything.” 

Jade Gordon shows in her presentation what the “4C’s” are. (Savanna Stillwagner)

To teach this lesson, Jade Gordon used the “4C’s” image above and asked the audience, “Why don’t we communicate well.”

Audience members responded with “don’t know how,” or “misunderstandings.” 

Jade Gordon mentioned that time is also a barrier when it comes to good communication. 

To end off the fifth lesson strong, she explained the importance of “WE BEFORE ME.” 

This is a concept where team members are focused on the purpose and goal of the team itself rather than their own goals. The idea is when there is a team put together to accomplish great things, the team needs to form a supportive connection with each other in order to achieve the main goal of the team. This being, rather than focusing on one’s own individual self. 

She ended her speech by asking the audience members to think of one word and one action they can do in order to better themselves to “tie it all together.” 

“Think of one word that will help remind you of what you want to create,” she said.

For their one word, audience members gave answers such as “light,” “present” and “develop.” For their one action, audience members provided options, including “list[ing] what I’m grateful for.” 

Jade Gordon left the floor with a round of applause from the audience.

Jade Gordon talks about “The Power of Encouragement” during her keynote speech. (Savanna Stillwagner)

Closing remarks and certificates

Ohlson took the floor after Jade Gordon.

He said the Leading Ladies Leadership Summit was “truly transformational.” 

After closing remarks from Ohlson, Ana Markovina, a junior on UNF’s cross country team, and Mason Frey, freshman on UNF’s women’s soccer team, were recognized and awarded the opportunity to work with and receive coaching from Jade Gordon. 

“These ladies have gone above and beyond in service, teamwork and leadership,” Ohlson said.

After all the raffle prizes had been received and awards were given, lunch was provided by Chartwells. 

Guests get food brought by Chartwells at the end of the event. (Savanna Stillwagner)

Kylie Barron and Kate Turner, UNF students minoring in leadership, originally attended the event out of interest that their professor had told them about the event. 

“Our professor suggested it and it sounded interesting,” Barron said. “To hear people speak about leadership.”

After the event Barren said, “I enjoyed it. It was nice to hear how far [Jade Gordon] has come in leadership and her views [on] leadership.” 

The TLI offers various events, mentorship programs and a leadership minor for UNF students. For more information about the TLI and opportunities for involvement, a student can visit their office at Frederick H. Schultz Hall, Building 9, Room 1103, or reach out via their email address leadership@unf.edu.

Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor