UNF closed Thursday and Friday— Helene live updates

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
September 24, 2024
Sep 24, 2024, 5:24 pm
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief

Tropical Storm Watch now in effect for Jacksonville

National Weather Service cone map of Tropical Storm Helene as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. (NOAA, NWS)

Jacksonville is now under a Tropical Storm Watch as of the 5 p.m. National Weather Service advisory.

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to develop into a hurricane around 2 p.m. on Wednesday and make landfall near the Big Bend area as a major Hurricane sometime Thursday evening, according to NOAA.

All classes and on-campus activities have been canceled for Thursday and Friday, according to a UNF campus alert sent out at 4:52 p.m. All offices will also close.

The University plans to resume normal operations on Saturday, Sept. 28 and any employees who may have to work before or after the storm will be contacted by their supervisors, according to the alert.

Tropical Cyclone 9 developed into Tropical Storm Helene this morning, according to the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. advisory.

Students can learn more about safety plans in place for here.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to add updates on Helene.

Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024. Although she's still undecided on the path she'll choose after graduating, Madelyn knows whatever she ends up doing will involve a lot of what she loves most: writing.