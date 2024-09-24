UNF closed Thursday and Friday— Helene live updates

All classes and on-campus activities have been canceled for Thursday and Friday, according to a UNF campus alert sent out at 4:52 p.m. All offices will also close.

The University plans to resume normal operations on Saturday, Sept. 28 and any employees who may have to work before or after the storm will be contacted by their supervisors, according to the alert.

Tropical Cyclone 9 developed into Tropical Storm Helene this morning, according to the National Weather Service’s 11 a.m. advisory.

Students can learn more about safety plans in place for here.

—

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to add updates on Helene.