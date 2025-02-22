Will the ‘University of No Football’ eventually add the sport?

It’s a long-running joke among students, faculty and staff that U-N-F stands for ‘University of No Football.’ But will the University of North Florida ever escape this infamous moniker?

According to the State University System of Florida, eight of the 12 public universities in Florida have football teams. UNF has the largest enrollment of the four remaining schools without football teams.

Even so, UNF Athletic Director Nick Morrow says the university isn’t large enough to support a football program.

“We’re not a big enough state institution at this time to support a football program,” Morrow said. “Look at all the other state schools that have football. Look at how big their enrollment is.”

According to Morrow, the university explored the possibility of adding football over ten years ago. One of the main reasons why they didn’t was and still is because of costs. Adding a football program wouldn’t just cost the athletic department money, it would also cost students some cash—up to $300 per semester.

“You would have to add a stand-alone student fee,” Morrow said.

This doesn’t even include capital money into building a new stadium, football facilities or operation centers, according to Morrow. He also mentioned that Athletics doesn’t have the resources to fully fund its current teams. Under the current NCAA rules, Athletics would have to give out around 160 scholarships each year to fully fund the teams, and according to Morrow, they typically hand out less than 110 per year.

“Financially, it doesn’t make sense,” Morrow said.

Whether they’re aware of the financial obstacles or not, UNF students want a football team. A Spinnaker Instagram poll found that 63% of students are in favor of adding the popular American sport.

Student-athlete Jacob Harris thinks having a football team would bring the community together more than an NFL team like the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It is pretty cool that we have an NFL team here,” Harris said. “I think college football is different; very community-focused. A lot of people are more connected to it if they went to the school.”

Morrow has a different view. He would rather have no football program instead of a failing one.