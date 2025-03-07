Identity Crisis: ‘It’s a North Thing’

“Inspirational,” “Hopeful,” “Northward”—these are just a few words that Vice President of Marketing and Communications Andrea Jones used to describe the University of North Florida’s brand refresh, which rolled out last October.

On Oct. 1, the university and its surrounding areas were inundated with banners, billboards, and T-shirts plastered with the phrase “North or Nowhere.” However, according to Jones, this slogan was created primarily for the first week of the rollout and is not the central message.

Four people hold up new UNF T-shirts that read “North or Nowhere” on the back. (Courtesy of UNF)

“‘North or Nowhere,’ that was really to kind of put out to the region: ‘take us seriously,’” Jones said, noting the university’s $1.3 billion economic impact and over-50-year history serving Jacksonville.

Jones said that the brand’s primary focus is the concept of “True North’ The university’s brand guidelines offer up a few different uses for the message and even outline how to use it as a metaphor, a modifier or a possessive. According to the guidelines, all uses of brand language should “stay true” to the brand’s narrative.

Catherine DeLello, a UNF junior studying elementary education, commented on one part of the brand’s narrative that reads: “Wherever you grow from here, you’ll soar—onward, upward, toward your True North.”

“That sounds bad,” DeLello said. “I’m confused for real.”

Sofia Fonseca, a junior nursing student at UNF, said, “I don’t understand why they are focusing on the ‘North’ part when we are in the South.” Fonseca’s friend nodded in agreement.

To Jones, “True North” encompasses one’s passions and how UNF is an environment that helps students discover this within themselves.

“The concept of ‘True North’ is about finding the thing that makes you tick,” Jones said. “It’s more about how you’re going to find your future and find your place here [at UNF].”

“It’s like this concept of finding your direction, finding out who you are and finding out how you use some of these concepts to really push the institutional messaging,” Jones said

Among some faculty, the new brand messaging was a much-needed refresh. For others, it seemed hollow and exceptionalist.

David Begley, an associate professor of graphic d‚esign at UNF, gave his insight as a specialist in advertising and brand image.

“It’s typical for a company, or in this case, a university to take the opportunity to ensure that the brand language is aligned with the university focus,” Begley said.



Begley mentioned that the brand refresh aligns with the university’s strategic plan.

“Moving forward from ‘Uniquely UNF’ towards the concept of ‘True North’ seems like it is well-developed,” Begley said. “The language is aspirational and if used correctly, can be very flexible for appropriate messaging in many forms.”

“This new language seems to fit President Limayem’s positive outlook for the UNF community. It should suit the university well for several years of use compared to the short run of ‘Uniquely UNF,’” Begley said.