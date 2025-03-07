Identity Crisis: ‘It’s a North Thing’

Student and faculty perspectives on UNF’s brand refresh and university identity
The slogan, "North or Nowhere," could be seen on the backs of T-shirts everywhere around campus after the university rolled out its brand refresh last October. Model: Molly Abbott
The slogan, “North or Nowhere,” could be seen on the backs of T-shirts everywhere around campus after the university rolled out its brand refresh last October. Model: Molly Abbott
Collin Frye
Byline photo of Madelyn Schneider
Byline photo of Savanna Stillwagner
Madelyn Schneider and Savanna Stillwagner

“Inspirational,” “Hopeful,” “Northward”—these are just a few words that Vice President of Marketing and Communications Andrea Jones used to describe the University of North Florida’s brand refresh, which rolled out last October. 

On Oct. 1, the university and its surrounding areas were inundated with banners, billboards, and T-shirts plastered with the phrase “North or Nowhere.” However, according to Jones, this slogan was created primarily for the first week of the rollout and is not the central message. 

Four people hold up new UNF T-shirts that read “North or Nowhere” on the back. (Courtesy of UNF)

“‘North or Nowhere,’ that was really to kind of put out to the region: ‘take us seriously,’” Jones said, noting the university’s $1.3 billion economic impact and over-50-year history serving Jacksonville. 

Jones said that the brand’s primary focus is the concept of “True North’ The university’s brand guidelines offer up a few different uses for the message and even outline how to use it as a metaphor, a modifier or a possessive. According to the guidelines, all uses of brand language should “stay true” to the brand’s narrative. 

Catherine DeLello, a UNF junior studying elementary education, commented on one part of the brand’s narrative that reads: “Wherever you grow from here, you’ll soar—onward, upward, toward your True North.”

“That sounds bad,” DeLello said. “I’m confused for real.”

Sofia Fonseca, a junior nursing student at UNF, said, “I don’t understand why they are focusing on the ‘North’ part when we are in the South.” Fonseca’s friend nodded in agreement.

To Jones, “True North” encompasses one’s passions and how UNF is an environment that helps students discover this within themselves. 

“The concept of ‘True North’ is about finding the thing that makes you tick,” Jones said. “It’s more about how you’re going to find your future and find your place here [at UNF].” 

“It’s like this concept of finding your direction, finding out who you are and finding out how you use some of these concepts to really push the institutional messaging,” Jones said

Among some faculty, the new brand messaging was a much-needed refresh. For others, it seemed hollow and exceptionalist. 

David Begley, an associate professor of graphic d‚esign at UNF, gave his insight as a specialist in advertising and brand image.

“It’s typical for a company, or in this case, a university to take the opportunity to ensure that the brand language is aligned with the university focus,” Begley said.

Begley mentioned that the brand refresh aligns with the university’s strategic plan. 

“Moving forward from ‘Uniquely UNF’ towards the concept of ‘True North’ seems like it is well-developed,” Begley said. “The language is aspirational and if used correctly, can be very flexible for appropriate messaging in many forms.” 

“This new language seems to fit President Limayem’s positive outlook for the UNF community. It should suit the university well for several years of use compared to the short run of ‘Uniquely UNF,’” Begley said.

Four people hold up new UNF T-shirts that read “North or Nowhere” on the back. (Courtesy of UNF)
A billboard that reads “North or Nowhere.” (Courtesy of UNF)

Michael Wiley, an English professor at UNF, also shared his thoughts on the new university image. 

Wiley said, “I think their message that promotes us as unique and special for individual students has made great sense in the past.”

“The phrase, ‘True North’ highlights who and where we are geographically in Florida,” Wiley said. “But ‘True North’ means many things to many people, and the idea of finding one’s ‘True North’ might be confusing.”

“Do students and does the community automatically connect the word ‘North’ with North Florida? What does it mean for someone outside of our state?” Wiley asked. “The idea behind the slogan is terrific, but the slogan itself—not so much.”

Wiley did, however, compliment the university’s new brand promise and said he particularly loves its inclusion of “fostering innovation and progress through purpose-driven research, community support and collaborative partnerships.”

“This is a promise that encompasses all of our departments and programs and is something we can be proud of,” Wiley said. 

“It seems to me that one of the highest goals of a university should be to deal with specifics and minute particulars and to use them to identify larger trends and generalities. The process of branding, though, might start with generalities and aspirations, so it’s hard to square branding statements with the day-to-day activities of teaching and research,” Wiley said.

“The goals in the brand guidelines sound wonderful,” Wiley said. “But are they our reality?”

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Community
(Courtesy of Jax Rental Housing Project)
Fighting for fair housing: How the Jax Rental Housing Project supports student tenants
Ambassador Soderberg (left) with Real World Policy course students in Washington (Courtesy of Daniel Loe)
How a UNF program is helping students become part of a global community
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands in the UNF Peace Plaza.
Students serve community on MLK Day, one stitch at a time
Rooke Breede, a graphic design student, stands by the display case she designed for the Embroidery for Peace and Memory event.
UNF Digital Humanities Institute connects past and future
One of the Avonlea vendor's booths with items for sale including teapots, ceramics, furniture and paintings.
With over 200 vendors, this last-surviving Jacksonville antique mall has something for everybody
A piece of artwork made at the Expressive Arts Open Studio
Open art studio gives UNF students a place to belong
More in Features
How UNF students can eat healthy while saving money
How UNF students can eat healthy while saving money
Dr. Jason Mauro speaking at the UNF Peace Plaza when he dedicated the Thoreau Table in Nov. 2015. The table is named after the 19th century writer Henry David Thoreau, author of the essay, "Civil Disobedience." Thoreau's peaceful, nonconformist principles inspired Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
Students and faculty remember Jason Mauro ahead of memorial service
Representatives from BSU and Pride Club, including Pride Club President Aster Walters (back right), pose for a picture with UNF Student Body President Michael Barcal and Student Body Vice President Ashlyn Davidson. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
A talk with BSU, Pride Club presidents on new SG commission status
Some of the members of For a Black Girl, courtesy of DJ Washington.
For a Black Girl celebrates Black History Month with community events and empowerment
University of North Florida sign
Learning for a Lifetime: How UNF helps senior citizens pursue education at any age
A student looks through a microscope in a science lab. He has brown hair and is wearing a blue sweatshirt.
Inside UNF’s plan to guarantee experiential learning for all students
More in Latest
A side-by-side of the three sets of candidates. From left to right: Balsamo-Mazzella, Dyal-Summerall, Gilman-Raffier (Courtesy of the SOAR party, Talon Party and SAM Party)
SG presidential debate provides a first look at candidates' initiatives
The UNF softball team fell 5-3 to nationally ranked Florida State on Mar. 5 in front of a record crowd at the UNF Softball Complex.
Softball shows promise against nationally ranked FSU behind record crowd
UNF One-Stop's new location at Building 10 on UNF Campus.
One-Stop's new location, new virtual queue system
A person photographed scrolling through Tinder.
OPINION: AI in dating apps points to a larger problem with modern dating
Trucks line up to cross the border into the United States as tariffs against Mexico go into effect, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Trump's trade war draws swift retaliation with new tariffs from Mexico, Canada and China
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Basketball blows 18 point lead, falls to Austin Peay in ASUN Tournament
About the Contributors
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Savanna Stillwagner
Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
Savanna Stillwagner is a senior studying journalism at the University of North Florida. Savanna joined Spinnaker as its news editor in the fall of 2024.

“Inspirational,” “Hopeful,” “Northward”—these are just a few words that Vice President of Marketing and Communications Andrea Jones used to describe the University of North Florida’s brand refresh, which rolled out last October. 

On Oct. 1, the university and its surrounding areas were inundated with banners, billboards, and T-shirts plastered with the phrase “North or Nowhere.” However, according to Jones, this slogan was created primarily for the first week of the rollout and is not the central message. 

Four people hold up new UNF T-shirts that read “North or Nowhere” on the back. (Courtesy of UNF)

“‘North or Nowhere,’ that was really to kind of put out to the region: ‘take us seriously,’” Jones said, noting the university’s $1.3 billion economic impact and over-50-year history serving Jacksonville. 

Jones said that the brand’s primary focus is the concept of “True North’ The university’s brand guidelines offer up a few different uses for the message and even outline how to use it as a metaphor, a modifier or a possessive. According to the guidelines, all uses of brand language should “stay true” to the brand’s narrative. 

Catherine DeLello, a UNF junior studying elementary education, commented on one part of the brand’s narrative that reads: “Wherever you grow from here, you’ll soar—onward, upward, toward your True North.”

“That sounds bad,” DeLello said. “I’m confused for real.”

Sofia Fonseca, a junior nursing student at UNF, said, “I don’t understand why they are focusing on the ‘North’ part when we are in the South.” Fonseca’s friend nodded in agreement.

To Jones, “True North” encompasses one’s passions and how UNF is an environment that helps students discover this within themselves. 

“The concept of ‘True North’ is about finding the thing that makes you tick,” Jones said. “It’s more about how you’re going to find your future and find your place here [at UNF].” 

“It’s like this concept of finding your direction, finding out who you are and finding out how you use some of these concepts to really push the institutional messaging,” Jones said

Among some faculty, the new brand messaging was a much-needed refresh. For others, it seemed hollow and exceptionalist. 

David Begley, an associate professor of graphic d‚esign at UNF, gave his insight as a specialist in advertising and brand image.

“It’s typical for a company, or in this case, a university to take the opportunity to ensure that the brand language is aligned with the university focus,” Begley said.

Begley mentioned that the brand refresh aligns with the university’s strategic plan. 

“Moving forward from ‘Uniquely UNF’ towards the concept of ‘True North’ seems like it is well-developed,” Begley said. “The language is aspirational and if used correctly, can be very flexible for appropriate messaging in many forms.” 

“This new language seems to fit President Limayem’s positive outlook for the UNF community. It should suit the university well for several years of use compared to the short run of ‘Uniquely UNF,’” Begley said.

Four people hold up new UNF T-shirts that read “North or Nowhere” on the back. (Courtesy of UNF)
A billboard that reads “North or Nowhere.” (Courtesy of UNF)

Michael Wiley, an English professor at UNF, also shared his thoughts on the new university image. 

Wiley said, “I think their message that promotes us as unique and special for individual students has made great sense in the past.”

“The phrase, ‘True North’ highlights who and where we are geographically in Florida,” Wiley said. “But ‘True North’ means many things to many people, and the idea of finding one’s ‘True North’ might be confusing.”

“Do students and does the community automatically connect the word ‘North’ with North Florida? What does it mean for someone outside of our state?” Wiley asked. “The idea behind the slogan is terrific, but the slogan itself—not so much.”

Wiley did, however, compliment the university’s new brand promise and said he particularly loves its inclusion of “fostering innovation and progress through purpose-driven research, community support and collaborative partnerships.”

“This is a promise that encompasses all of our departments and programs and is something we can be proud of,” Wiley said. 

“It seems to me that one of the highest goals of a university should be to deal with specifics and minute particulars and to use them to identify larger trends and generalities. The process of branding, though, might start with generalities and aspirations, so it’s hard to square branding statements with the day-to-day activities of teaching and research,” Wiley said.

“The goals in the brand guidelines sound wonderful,” Wiley said. “But are they our reality?”

 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.