Eco-Adventure: The focal point of UNF’s RecWell department

Surrounded by lush foliage and spotted with small lakes, the University of North Florida’s natural feel is why many consider the campus unique. The UNF Sawmill Slough Nature Preserve and nature trails have played a big role in developing the school’s identity and have given rise to the eco-adventure program.

UNF Eco-Adventure gives students a unique on-campus opportunity to learn and experience the great outdoors.

“There’s a lot of wonderful opportunities at Eco-Adventure if you like the wilderness and nature,” said Amy Costa, Eco-Adventure’s Assistant Director.

Eco-Adventure rents out camping and recreational equipment, hosts workshops, and oversees five miles of hiking trails, Lake Oneida, ziplining, a skypark and off-campus excursions. All of these activities are free for UNF students, except for the low-cost off-campus excursions, according to Rachel Taylor, the Osprey Challenge Course Park’s coordinator. Eco-Adventure’s free facilities and convenient on-campus location sets it apart from similar programs at other Florida universities.

Gallery • 3 Photos Brennan Ambrose A student walks across a walkway in the sky park.

Osprey Challenge Course Park

The Osprey Challenge Course Park consists of a sky park, a high-ropes course, two zip lines and a grounded team-building program, according to Taylor. The course allows students to face their fear of heights, adrenaline junkies to get their fix, organizations to team-build and for everyone to have fun.

The sky-park is a 40-foot-high obstacle course where students operate their own safety lanyard system.

The high ropes course is a multi-level team-building obstacle course with a 30-foot-high under level and a 40-foot-high upper level, according to Taylor. Unlike the sky-park, the facilitators take an active role in guiding the challenges here. Students use the zipline to return to the ground after completing the course, according to Taylor. Students can also use the zipline during “open-zips,” times when using the zipline doesn’t require a reservation.

“The ropes course offers a lot of different options to grow as a person, to grow within whatever you’re already participating in and just to have a fun time,” said Taylor.

The lower-ropes course is a team-building program that takes place on the ground, according to Taylor. During the course, a facilitator guides groups through activities that promote teamwork. One activity challenges teammates to rearrange themselves on a wooden log without losing balance and stepping off.

Taylor said the focus of the challenge course is to help students develop as individuals or as part of a team. This is accomplished by introducing participants to their “stretch zone,” a term she uses to describe the zone between comfort and panic.

Taylor believes that stepping outside the comfort zone leads to growth.

“I’ve always been scared of heights, but I love doing the Osprey Challenge Course, so I always push myself to do these kinds of things,” said UNF junior Logan Torres.

Taylor recommends groups looking for team-building exercises to sign up for the high ropes course or the grounded team-building. She said individuals seeking personal growth and a chance to overcome their fear of heights should visit the sky park.

Gallery • 2 Photos Brennan Ambrose A view of Lake Oneida from nature trails.

Lake Oneida

Lake Oneida is a man-made lake next to UNF’s main entrance. Students can fish, kayak, paddleboard or canoe in the lake at no cost, according to Dalton Nordquist, Eco-Adventure’s gear checkout and trips coordinator.

“It’s just peaceful and it’s something you can do with friends. It’s nice to get away from campus,” said UNF junior Nate Romack. “It doesn’t really feel like you’re at UNF when you’re out there.”

Students can expect to catch largemouth bass when fishing in Lake Oneida, according to an old Spinnaker campus fishing guide. Fishing on campus is strictly catch and release, live bait is prohibited and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission license regulations apply, according to the UNF Recreation and Wellness website.

Eco-Adventure’s gear checkout allows students to rent kayaks, paddleboards, canoes and paddles for use on Lake Oneida. Students can rent equipment for up to seven days for off-campus use.

Eco-Adventure also rents out camping equipment, headlamps, stoves, coolers, hammocks, chairs, backpacks, surfboards, car straps and life jackets.

Gear checkout is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both the lake and gear-return close at 4:30 p.m.

Nature Trails

Students can explore the 382-acre Sawmill Slough Preserve by walking through five miles of nature trails on campus, according to the trails’ webpage.

Goldenrod Trail, Blueberry Trail, Gopher Tortoise Ridge, Big Cyprus Trail and Red Maple Boardwalk make up the five parts of the nature trails.

“I think a lot of students pick UNF because of the nature trails on campus,” said Costa.

The preserve is home to gopher tortoises, snakes, raccoons, deer, birds, alligators, mice, squirrels and more, according to the Sawmill Slough digital archive. The ecosystem lends itself to a wide range of flora and fauna, including pine flatwoods, freshwater forested and non-forested wetlands and riverine.

The trails are lined with guide signs and exercise stations and are open from sunrise to sunset, year-round.

Adventure Trips

Students can go on off-campus excursions or adventure trips in either fall or spring semesters through Eco-Adventure, according to the UNF Recreation and Wellness website.

These trips include white water rafting, outdoor rock climbing, mountain biking, skiing and a trip to the Grand Canyon.

Students have to pay approximately $100 to $150 for outdoor rock climbing, $150 to $200 for white water rafting and $700 for skiing, according to Dalton Nordquist, Eco-Adventure’s Coordinator for Gear Checkout and Adventure Trips. The skiing trip and Grand Canyon trip are all-inclusive, while all other trips require students to pay for their own transportation.

Due to insider deals and group rates, this is the best value for these trips, according to Nordquist.

“The trips are a great way to connect with other people with similar interests. The trips were also a great opportunity to learn new skills and to try new things that put me outside of my comfort zone,” said Nordquist.

