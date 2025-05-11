UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Summer 2025: Important dates and what students need to know

Osaremen Uwaifo, Government Reporter May 11, 2025
Justin Nedrow
The UNF sign at the entrance to campus.

The University of North Florida’s summer semester begins Monday, May 12, and runs through Friday, August 1, 2025. The term is divided into three sessions: Full term, Summer A and Summer B. Add/drop week for Full Term and Summer A runs from May 12-16. For Summer B courses, the add/drop period is scheduled for June 23-27. 

Most students take a part-time course load during the summer, though 12 credit hours is considered full-time enrollment, according to UNF. The university encourages students to take advantage of summer courses to remain on track for a four-year graduation timeline. UNF recommends students complete at least 30 credit hours per academic year to meet that goal.

For senior communication major, Sanaa’ Towers, enrolling in summer classes for the first time at UNF was a strategic move. 

“I wanted to lighten the load during my spring and fall semesters so they aren’t as overwhelming,” Towers said. 

Students planning to graduate this summer  must submit their graduation application by Friday, June 20. Commencement is scheduled for Friday, August 1.

For more details about course offerings, academic deadlines, and advising, students can visit the UNF Registrar’s Office website.

Important Summer 2025 Dates 

  • Monday, May 12: Summer semester begins
  • Monday, May 12 – Friday, May 16: Full Term and Summer A add/drop week
  • Monday, June 23 – Friday, June 27: Summer B add/drop week
  • Friday, June 20: Deadline to app for Summer 2025 graduation
  • Friday, Aug. 1: Last day of summer semester; Summer 2025 commencement 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

