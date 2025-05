UNF Softball will make its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Championships.

After outlasting EKU in the ASUN Championship, the three-seed Ospreys kick off the Columbia Regional against the two-seeded University of Virginia at 3 p.m. in Columbia, South Carolina.

Guided by Allison Benning, who won the ASUN player, pitcher, and scholar-athlete of the year, the first ASUN player to win all three awards in a single season, UNF will look to start its first appearance with a win. However, if the Ospreys were to lose, UNF’s season wouldn’t be over just yet.

Whether the Ospreys win or lose, they will play next on Saturday. Depending on whether UNF wins or loses today, they will either play the winner or loser of the South Carolina versus Elon game.

Live updates will occur throughout North Florida’s tournament run.

___

