From biology teacher to head coach: Inside Bobby Kennen’s UNF coaching journey

Before Bobby Kennen became interim head coach of the UNF Basketball team, he made decisions as if he were already the head coach.

“There’s this saying in life, that you’ve got to be there before you get there,” Kennen said. “[Being a head coach] is something I’ve always wanted, I’ve always worked for.”

In humble fashion, Kennen said all three assistant coaches were qualified for a head coaching position. However, Athletic Director Nick Morrow saw something special in Kennen.

“I fully expect Coach Kennen to continue to build a program that thrives both academically and competitively, while making a meaningful impact on the lives of our student-athletes and energizing the fan base,” Morrow told UNF Athletics.

While this is Kennen’s first year as a head coach, the Ocala, Florida native has always felt ownership in the program. Even as an assistant, Kennen made his decision as if he were the head coach.

“When I made suggestions, I was making them as though I was the head coach,” Kennen said.

From High School Teacher to Head Coach

Growing up in Ocala, Kennen started playing basketball at the age of 8, mainly at his local Boys and Girls Club. Just two years later, Kennen began dreaming of becoming a head coach.

“Things have changed a little bit,” Kennen said. “When I was growing up, we played in the parks all the time, so I was all over the city…”

Kennen graduated and played basketball at Forest High School. Then, he played four years at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a Division II school in West Palm Beach. After college, Kennen turned his dream into reality, coaching JV basketball in South Florida.

While he worked two coaching jobs, including assisting the varsity team, Kennen was a high school biology teacher for two years. Two years later, Kennen became the head basketball coach of Williston High School.

However he didn’t take the job to actualize his dream.

“I took the job so I could pursue my master’s in educational leadership,” Kennen said. “While I was at Williston, I was coaching both football teams, basketball, and boys and girls track.”

Since graduating, Kennen has always had a knack for teaching students.

“The people who made a difference in my life were teachers and coaches,” Kennen said. “Kind of growing up in the ‘boys club,’ so I just saw that as my avenue to help others move their lives forward.”

Kennen’s Ties with Driscoll

Following a one-year stint as assistant principal, Kennen transitioned to college coaching. Prior to joining UNF, Kennen was an assistant at Central Florida Community College, Wichita State University, Jacksonville University and Campbell University.

Kennen has known former UNF basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll since the beginning of his college coaching career. Before joining Central Florida Community College, Kennen met Driscoll at a Clemson University camp.

Prior to becoming associate head coach, Kennen was Driscoll’s first staff pick after being hired as head coach. Three years later, Kennen was promoted to associate head coach and became second in command behind Driscoll.

Beyond holding that position for 13 years, Kennen was elevated to head coach after Driscoll officially announced his resignation. Therefore on May 22, Kennen’s childhood dream came true.

“This is what I’ve worked towards, 32 years as a coach, and even before that as a player, I’ve known I wanted to do this for a long time,” Kennen said.

Right after being told about the head coaching position, Kennen said he felt excited and prepared. Before popping champagne, Kennen congratulated Driscoll for his position first.

“First of all, I was happy for [Driscoll] and his family,” Kennen said. “And then just extremely excited for the challenge that I have ahead of me.”

Immediate Challenges

Kennen’s challenged with not only filling the shoes of the Atlantic Sun’s most successful coach, but also dealing with the new age of college sports.

Just two weeks before Driscoll resigned, UNF garnered multiple transfers to fill its previously depleted roster. Whenever a coach leaves for any reason, student-athletes have a 30 day window to enter the transfer portal.

Immediately after Driscoll resigned, Kenen announced a mandatory team zoom meeting, where he reassured the players that “they’re wanted and they’re needed here.”

“I think there’s apprehension anytime there’s changed,” Kennen said. “But when you have a relationship built and you have some credibility with the guys, it makes the transition a little bit smoother.”

So far, no UNF basketball player has entered the portal. Even so, Kennen said he’s aware of modern day college sports and that players can transfer in between seasons.

“We have this group for eight months,” Kennen said. “It’s an eight month process for us right now, and hopefully it’s going to culminate in March Madness for us because that’s the goal.”

Even though this roster was recruited to play Driscoll’s offensive style, Kennen said he will blend in his own style as well.

“I’m my own person,” Kennen said. “And [Driscoll and I] are different, our personalities are a little bit different.”

Overall, Kennen said he is confident and prepared in his own coaching style.

“I’m not going to try and be coach Driscoll,” Kennen said. “I’m going to be myself and I’m comfortable in my own shoes.”

Most of all, Kennen said Driscoll has laid the foundation, and it’s his job to continue to elevate it.

Not Yet Nervous

With full team practice almost underway, Kennen will get an opportunity to meet his team in just a couple of weeks. Kennen said he isn’t nervous now, but he will be soon.

“I tell guys all the time, if you’re not nervous for a game, you’re not alive,” Kennen said. “When you dream of something for so long, and then when the moment comes, it’s a little bit surreal.”

Kennen will stand on the sidelines for the first time as head coach of the North Florida Ospreys in the same place where he attended his first ever college basketball game at the Stephen C O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

“From a 10 year old kid to being a head coach for the first time in that place,” Kennen said. “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Kennen’s full circle moment will take place on Nov. 6 when UNF opens its season against the defending national champion Florida Gators.

