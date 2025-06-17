UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

Kolbe finishes sixth in 800 meter final, secures program’s first outdoor All-American

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor 10:45 am
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

After becoming the third UNF track and field athlete to appear in the NCAA Championships, senior Smilla Kolbe advanced to the championship race by placing sixth overall in the women’s 800-meter semifinal. 

Posting a time of 2:00.70, Kolbe held a lead for 600 meters, but two runners passed her. Ultimately, Kolbe finished third and was just shy of securing her second career under-two-minute time. 

“Smilla [Kolbe] ran a smart prelim race. She understood the goal was to advance by being among the top nine and that most likely sub-2:01 would do it,” head coach Jeff Pigg told UNF Athletics. “She took control of her destiny and ran 2:00. Saturday’s final will be a great opportunity to just go compete and I’m sure she is ready.”

With the advancement, Smilla was one of three athletes representing mid-major schools in the women’s 800-meter final. 

Kolbe made program history during Saturday’s finale when the Hanover, Germany native finished sixth with a time of 2:00.37. By securing a top-eight finish, Kolbe garnered First Team All-American honors for the second time this season. 

She became North Florida’s first-ever Outdoor All-American and third-ever All-American in program history. Overall, Kolbe is one of five athletes with All-American honors in both indoor and outdoor seasons. 

“Looking back over the last two years, she has elevated our program in many ways. A presence at the NCAA Championships yielding two First Team All-American honors is amazing,” Pigg told UNF Athletics. “She has taught us all about how to be ‘all in’ with her approach to everything she does. She is respectful, humble and a fierce competitor. It was an amazing journey and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to coach her.

Concluding her career with three All-American awards, eight All-ASUN selections, five program records, and the fourth-best 800-meter time in collegiate history, Kolbe departs UNF as one of the most decorated runners in school history. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
The glass doors going into the new Osprey Print and Ship Services.
UNF campus UPS Store closes, will be replaced by university-run postal service
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest
Pride Month at UNF: Tracing the lasting legacy of the LGBTQ Center
New Men's Basketball Head Coach Bobby Kennen takes notes at a basketball game in a blue jacket
From biology teacher to head coach: Inside Bobby Kennen’s UNF coaching journey
UNF students at the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve.
UNF students gain hands-on experience excavating shell mounds at Timucuan preserve
More in Sports
Senior middle-distance runner Smilla Kolbe punched her second consecutive ticket to the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Kolbe clinches second championship appearance in NCAA Track and Field event hosted at UNF
The UNF Deadbird Rugby Football Club after their championship win. (Photo courtesy of UNF Deadbird Rugby)
First timers and demotions: Inside UNF club rugby’s three-year championship journey
Coach Driscoll speaks with animation as usual
UNF Men's Basketball head coach Matthew Driscoll resigns after 16 seasons
Bucket of baseballs
LIVE UPDATES: UNF Baseball competes in ASUN Tournament
More in Track and Field
Aidan O’Gorman races in the men’s 10,000m final race at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF runner places 20th at U.S. Olympic trials
Ground level view of the track at Hodges Stadium
NCAA track and field regionals are coming to UNF; here’s what you need to know
ALL THINGS OSPREY
All Things Osprey: Olympic track star competes in UNF Invitational
Photo by Darvin Nelson.
USATF National Track and Field Junior Olympics at UNF endures positive COVID-19 tests; On-site testing now mandatory for athletes
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Menu
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source