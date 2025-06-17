Kolbe finishes sixth in 800 meter final, secures program’s first outdoor All-American

After becoming the third UNF track and field athlete to appear in the NCAA Championships, senior Smilla Kolbe advanced to the championship race by placing sixth overall in the women’s 800-meter semifinal.

Posting a time of 2:00.70, Kolbe held a lead for 600 meters, but two runners passed her. Ultimately, Kolbe finished third and was just shy of securing her second career under-two-minute time.

“Smilla [Kolbe] ran a smart prelim race. She understood the goal was to advance by being among the top nine and that most likely sub-2:01 would do it,” head coach Jeff Pigg told UNF Athletics. “She took control of her destiny and ran 2:00. Saturday’s final will be a great opportunity to just go compete and I’m sure she is ready.”

With the advancement, Smilla was one of three athletes representing mid-major schools in the women’s 800-meter final.

Kolbe made program history during Saturday’s finale when the Hanover, Germany native finished sixth with a time of 2:00.37. By securing a top-eight finish, Kolbe garnered First Team All-American honors for the second time this season.

She became North Florida’s first-ever Outdoor All-American and third-ever All-American in program history. Overall, Kolbe is one of five athletes with All-American honors in both indoor and outdoor seasons.

“Looking back over the last two years, she has elevated our program in many ways. A presence at the NCAA Championships yielding two First Team All-American honors is amazing,” Pigg told UNF Athletics. “She has taught us all about how to be ‘all in’ with her approach to everything she does. She is respectful, humble and a fierce competitor. It was an amazing journey and I’m proud to have had the opportunity to coach her.

Concluding her career with three All-American awards, eight All-ASUN selections, five program records, and the fourth-best 800-meter time in collegiate history, Kolbe departs UNF as one of the most decorated runners in school history.

