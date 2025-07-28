UNF Housing sends Fall 2025 move-in instructions to students

The University of North Florida’s Housing and Residence Life department issued a campus-wide email Monday at 5:27 p.m., outlining the move-in details for Fall 2025 residents.

The message was sent to students with assigned on-campus housing and included critical dates, check-in procedures and appointment requirements.

Move-In Dates & Locations

Below are the move-in dates and locations for first-year students, returning students and upperclassmen, and residents living in The Flats at UNF, according to Housing and Residence Life’s email.

First-year college students (Osprey Cove, Osprey Hall, Osprey Crossings):

Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

Check-in location: Osprey Clubhouse (Building 17)

Time: 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. (by appointment only)

Returning and upper-class students (Osprey Fountains and Osprey Village):

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025

Check-in location: Osprey Clubhouse (Building 17)

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (by appointment only)

The Flats at UNF residents:

Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025

Check-in location: Flats at UNF Welcome Desk

Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (by appointment only)

How to Book Your Move-In Appointment

To book a move-in appointment, students must log in to the myHousing portal and navigate to the Academic Year 2025–26 housing contract. From there, they can select their designated move-in option and time slot. A confirmation email will be sent once the appointment is successfully scheduled.

On Move-In Day

On move-in day, students must bring their Osprey1Card in order to receive their room key. They should arrive at their scheduled time and location. Personal moving equipment is recommended, as the availability of carts is limited. While guests may assist with the move-in process, they are not permitted to stay overnight in the residence halls.

Students without an Osprey1Card must obtain one from the Osprey1Card Office in Building 8, Room 1100, open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Late Arrivals

For students who cannot make the Aug. 15 or Aug. 16 move-in days, a limited number of move-in appointments are available on Sunday, Aug. 17, and Monday, Aug. 18. Late check-in will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Osprey Clubhouse (Building 17).

If a student needs to arrive later than the provided appointment date/times listed, they are encouraged to arrive during UNF business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.). If a student arrives at night or outside of the scheduled move-in timeline, they must have an Osprey1Card in hand to be provided key access, according to the email.

A full Move-In Guide is expected to be sent later in the week. For more information, students can contact UNF Housing at housing@unf.edu or (904) 620-4663.

