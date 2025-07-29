UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Burglary reported in Petway Hall; UNF Police seeking suspect

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 1:25 pm

The University of North Florida Police Department is asking students, faculty and staff to be on the lookout for a suspect following a burglary in Petway Hall last week.

According to a campuswide alert sent Tuesday afternoon, an unoccupied office in Building 57 was burglarized during the late afternoon of Thursday, July 24. Personal items were reported stolen.

UNFPD released a photo of the suspect, which can be viewed below or at this link.

A man walks into an elevator, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is carrying papers and has a Minecraft backpack on.
The suspect involved in the burglary (Photo courtesy of UNFPD).

Anyone with information about the suspect or who may see him on campus is urged to contact UNFPD at (904) 620-2800.

Safety tips and additional information are available on the department’s website at unf.edu/upd/Student_Safety_Tips.aspx.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

