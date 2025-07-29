Burglary reported in Petway Hall; UNF Police seeking suspect

The University of North Florida Police Department is asking students, faculty and staff to be on the lookout for a suspect following a burglary in Petway Hall last week.

According to a campuswide alert sent Tuesday afternoon, an unoccupied office in Building 57 was burglarized during the late afternoon of Thursday, July 24. Personal items were reported stolen.

UNFPD released a photo of the suspect, which can be viewed below or at this link.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who may see him on campus is urged to contact UNFPD at (904) 620-2800.

Safety tips and additional information are available on the department’s website at unf.edu/upd/Student_Safety_Tips.aspx.

