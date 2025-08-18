UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF switches to Eduroam Wi-Fi network

Sasha Koresh, General Assignment Reporter | Aug 18, 2025
Mindy McLarty
A laptop connected to UNF’s new Wi-Fi, Eduroam.

The University of North Florida has transitioned to Eduroam as its primary wireless network for students, faculty and staff. 

Eduroam is already available on campus and will permanently replace UNF-Wireless as of Aug. 15, according to a campus-wide email. To connect, users should select Eduroam in their Wi-Fi settings and log in with their UNF email address and password. Once configured, the service automatically connects not only at UNF but also at thousands of participating institutions worldwide. 

According to the email, the change improves both accessibility and security, as Eduroam uses advanced encryption and authentication protocols to protect user data. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to make the switch as soon as possible to avoid disruptions in connectivity.

Brian Verkamp, UNF’s vice president and chief information officer, said that this change is a real enhancement and allows students to go to any participating institution and connect to their network using their UNF credentials. More than a thousand hotspots are available in more than a hundred countries through Eduroam, according to Verkamp. 

“It’s great because you can know it’s a secure network. That’s critical. There’s so many free networks that aren’t safe, so anytime you go to a participating institution you can easily connect and know it’s safe,” said Verkamp. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

