UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere. TuneIn Logo.
Categories:

Burglary reported at UNF Lassiter Hall, credit cards used off-campus

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Aug 20, 2025
Johnakeshia Thompson
Photo of Building 8, Roy Lassiter Hall.

The University of North Florida issued a Clery Act Timely Warning Wednesday evening after a burglary was reported on campus earlier in the day, according to a campuswide email sent at 7:10 p.m.

According to UNF Police, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked office in Roy Lassiter Hall (Building 8) between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., rummaged through a backpack, and stole a wallet. The suspect later used the stolen credit cards off-campus. No description of the individual is currently available.

UNF Police are urging anyone with information or who notices suspicious activity on campus to contact UPD at 904-620-2800 or report confidentially via the Silent Witness Program at unf.edu/upd/Silent_Witness_Form.aspx.

Safety tips and information on protecting personal belongings can be found on the UPD website: unf.edu/upd/crime-safety.html.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
a bright green A-frame sign outside the UNF parking garage with information on how to use the new AIMS Mobile Pay App
UNF switches from parking kiosks, Flowbird app to AIMS Mobile Pay app for visitor passes
The top right corner of a laptop screen, displaying a Wi-Fi panel.
UNF switches to Eduroam Wi-Fi network
An outside view of the Flats at UNF from the lake.
Is The Flats at UNF right for you? Here’s what to know
decorative
Final draft of UNF master plan includes major housing expansion, demolition of Osprey Hall and Village
More in News
UNFPD police cars.
Man riding e-bike, waving knife arrested outside UNF maintenance facility: Police reports
A 3D map rendering of the south end of campus, showing where the possible UNF presidential residence would be located shows the residence behind Hicks Hall on First Coast Tech Pkwy
UNF considers building presidential residence as part of long-term growth plans
Petway Hall Burglary suspect in an elevator, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is carrying papers and has a Minecraft backpack on.
Police still working to arrest suspect in Petway Hall burglary who reportedly stole professor’s wallet
Two large metal and brick buildings sit next to each other on the other side of a lake.
UNF esports arena 'Flight Deck' set to launch in Spring 2026
More in Police Beat
Petway Hall Burglary suspect in an elevator, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is carrying papers and has a Minecraft backpack on.
Burglary reported in Petway Hall; UNF Police seeking suspect
A black metal U-lock secures a bicycle to a brown metal bike rack
Police Reports: 6 scooter and bike thefts reported in one week
A blue sign in front of a fenced-in garden that says "Frederick & Ophelia Tate Ogier Gardens"
Police Beat: Burglary at Ogier Gardens, police arrest boyfriend for trespassing, stolen electronic bike
a white and black university police car parked outside the student union at UNF
Police Beat: Man arrested on campus, anonymous caller reports theft
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.
Menu
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source