Burglary reported at UNF Lassiter Hall, credit cards used off-campus

The University of North Florida issued a Clery Act Timely Warning Wednesday evening after a burglary was reported on campus earlier in the day, according to a campuswide email sent at 7:10 p.m.

According to UNF Police, an unknown suspect entered an unlocked office in Roy Lassiter Hall (Building 8) between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., rummaged through a backpack, and stole a wallet. The suspect later used the stolen credit cards off-campus. No description of the individual is currently available.

UNF Police are urging anyone with information or who notices suspicious activity on campus to contact UPD at 904-620-2800 or report confidentially via the Silent Witness Program at unf.edu/upd/Silent_Witness_Form.aspx.

Safety tips and information on protecting personal belongings can be found on the UPD website: unf.edu/upd/crime-safety.html.

___

