Dean of Students’ fifth annual Red Zone programming begins tomorrow

With the start of a new semester, the University of North Florida’s Dean of Students Office is launching its fifth annual Red Zone programming Thursday to raise awareness about the heightened risk of sexual assault on college campuses during the first few months of the academic year.

Red Zone is the time period between now and Thanksgiving break where sexual assaults are more likely to occur on college campuses, according to Kristy Ramirez, engagement specialist at the Dean of Students Office. For Red Zone programming, there will be one event each week over the next three weeks, beginning with tomorrow’s Red Zone Exhibit Launch Party.

According to the Dean of Students website, their partners for Red Zone include the Victim Advocacy Program, Student Health Services, University Police Department, Housing and Residence Life, Counseling Center, Student Ombuds and UNF students.

Events for Red Zone Awareness

There are three events for Red Zone Programming: the Red Zone Exhibit Launch Party, Bystander Investigation Training at Market Days and the kNOw More: Red Zone Panel.

Red Zone Exhibit Launch Party

Red Zone programming will begin with an exhibit launch party Thursday, Aug. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. in Founders Hall, Building 2, Room 1400. Students, faculty, and staff have submitted artwork that demonstrates strength, resilience and more, according to Ramirez. This is an interactive exhibit to learn more about the Red Zone and see art created by members of the UNF community.

Bystander Intervention Training at Market Days

As part of the ongoing Red Zone programming, the Dean of Students Office will offer bystander intervention training during Market Days on Wednesday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union. The training is where students can learn and understand what it means to be a bystander and how to act proactively, Ramirez said.

kNOw More: Red Zone Panel

The Red Zone series will continue with a panel discussion Tuesday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Building 58, Room 3804. The “kNOw More” panel will include campus partners discussing sexual assault prevention, university resources and response protocols, with the goal of encouraging open dialogue among students, according to the Dean of Students website.

Below are the fliers for Red Zone programming, courtesy of the Dean of Students Office.

Additional information and resources from the Dean of Students Office can be found on their website.

