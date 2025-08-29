Previewing the 2025 UNF volleyball season with head coach Kristen Wright

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the University of North Florida volleyball program, as many faces have come and gone through the UNF Arena doors. As the Ospreys gear up for the upcoming season, head coach Kristen Wright has high expectations for a hardworking team that has a “higher floor” than ever before.

“They’re a dedicated group,” said Wright, who is entering her 8th season at UNF as volleyball head coach. “They really want to… propel us or get us to the mission, which is to put up our first D1 banner in program history.”

Battle for Antar’s throne

While every position on the court is up for grabs, no positional battle is more important than the fight to claim Annie Antar’s open spot as the team’s starting setter. Antar, who graduated at the end of the spring 2025 semester, amassed 2,645 career assists and averaged 7.52 assists per set over the course of her Osprey career.

Despite the loss of Antar’s leadership, Wright conveyed her confidence in the current crop of talent at the position. Freshman Sophia Dawson is currently in line to have the most time on the court, but redshirt freshman transfer Evelina Gerogianni and sophomore Kacey Kazmierski will get opportunities in certain matchups and formations.

“I think that’s going to take some time for us to evaluate as a staff, what’s best against each opponent,” said Wright.

Building camaraderie

Over the summer, the Ospreys took the opportunity to get to know one another both on and off the court, with Wright hosting team dinners to build bonds and memories.

“We have a lot of new people, three from big institutions. They have this experience elsewhere, coming to know how special this place really is,” Wright said. “Having that sense of belonging and family coupled with excellence is something that is never going to change as long as I’m here.”

Wright also mentioned how impressed she was with the team’s work ethic during the summer months, proudly highlighting the fact that the whole team (aside from Gerogianna, who was a late transfer from Oregon) was training and conditioning four to five times a week over the break.

“It’s really important to keep the core values of our program and what attracts top notch recruits,” said Wright. “They’re a dedicated group.”

Questions and answers

One of the most difficult challenges for the Osprey coaching staff, especially with a “deep and talented” team, is finding a consistent lineup to rely on that can work through adversity during the long season.

“I think sometimes, we get in the habit of changing lineups and trying new things, but then you lose that trust and building of continuity,” Wright said.

From the players’ perspective, defense will be a key priority.

“Our ability at the service line and taking players out [of the point], as well as our block is going to set us up to put a lot of pressure on opposing teams,” said Wright. “We need to tend to the defensive side of the game and stick to our philosophies.”

On the offensive side, the Ospreys are returning a key name that missed the prior season with an ACL injury, graduate outside hitter Kailey McKnight. Coach Wright praised McKnight’s mental fortitude and resilience during the rehabilitation process, and is excited to welcome her back into the lineup.

“I think she’s going to have a chip on her shoulder,” Wright said of McKnight. “I think she’s going to be able to fight harder than most because of what she’s been through and I think she’s going to have a lot more gratitude due to what she lost.”

Who’s up first?

The Ospreys kick off their season at home on Friday, August 29, hosting Georgia Southern at 7:00 p.m. They’ll remain at UNF Arena for the weekend—welcoming Florida State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., followed by UIC on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. All three matches will be streamed live on ESPN+

