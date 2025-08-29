UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

Previewing the 2025 UNF volleyball season with head coach Kristen Wright

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter | 3:20 pm
The Ospreys are seeking an improved record this season following a 13-19 campaign in 2024.
UNF Athletics
The Ospreys are seeking an improved record this season following a 13-19 campaign in 2024.

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the University of North Florida volleyball program, as many faces have come and gone through the UNF Arena doors. As the Ospreys gear up for the upcoming season, head coach Kristen Wright has high expectations for a hardworking team that has a “higher floor” than ever before.

“They’re a dedicated group,” said Wright, who is entering her 8th season at UNF as volleyball head coach. “They really want to… propel us or get us to the mission, which is to put up our first D1 banner in program history.”

Battle for Antar’s throne

While every position on the court is up for grabs, no positional battle is more important than the fight to claim Annie Antar’s open spot as the team’s starting setter. Antar, who graduated at the end of the spring 2025 semester, amassed 2,645 career assists and averaged 7.52 assists per set over the course of her Osprey career. 

Despite the loss of Antar’s leadership, Wright conveyed her confidence in the current crop of talent at the position. Freshman Sophia Dawson is currently in line to have the most time on the court, but redshirt freshman transfer Evelina Gerogianni and sophomore Kacey Kazmierski will get opportunities in certain matchups and formations.

“I think that’s going to take some time for us to evaluate as a staff, what’s best against each opponent,” said Wright.

Building camaraderie

Over the summer, the Ospreys took the opportunity to get to know one another both on and off the court, with Wright hosting team dinners to build bonds and memories. 

“We have a lot of new people, three from big institutions. They have this experience elsewhere, coming to know how special this place really is,” Wright said. “Having that sense of belonging and family coupled with excellence is something that is never going to change as long as I’m here.”

Wright also mentioned how impressed she was with the team’s work ethic during the summer months, proudly highlighting the fact that the whole team (aside from Gerogianna, who was a late transfer from Oregon) was training and conditioning four to five times a week over the break.

“It’s really important to keep the core values of our program and what attracts top notch recruits,” said Wright. “They’re a dedicated group.”

Questions and answers

One of the most difficult challenges for the Osprey coaching staff, especially with a “deep and talented” team, is finding a consistent lineup to rely on that can work through adversity during the long season. 

“I think sometimes, we get in the habit of changing lineups and trying new things, but then you lose that trust and building of continuity,” Wright said.

From the players’ perspective, defense will be a key priority.

“Our ability at the service line and taking players out [of the point], as well as our block is going to set us up to put a lot of pressure on opposing teams,” said Wright. “We need to tend to the defensive side of the game and stick to our philosophies.”

On the offensive side, the Ospreys are returning a key name that missed the prior season with an ACL injury, graduate outside hitter Kailey McKnight. Coach Wright praised McKnight’s mental fortitude and resilience during the rehabilitation process, and is excited to welcome her back into the lineup.

“I think she’s going to have a chip on her shoulder,” Wright said of McKnight. “I think she’s going to be able to fight harder than most because of what she’s been through and I think she’s going to have a lot more gratitude due to what she lost.”

Who’s up first?

The Ospreys kick off their season at home on Friday, August 29, hosting Georgia Southern at 7:00 p.m. They’ll remain at UNF Arena for the weekend—welcoming Florida State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m., followed by UIC on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. All three matches will be streamed live on ESPN+

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Season preview: UNF cross country runners' offseason training can make or break performance  
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
Class of 2029 marks largest incoming freshman cohort in UNF history
Jacksonville SDS protestors outside of the Library today to protest ICE training on campus.
Police Chief confirms two UNF police officers receiving ICE trainings
A black and red sign reading "Know More Red Zone" in front of a lake.
Dean of Students’ fifth annual Red Zone programming begins tomorrow
More in Sports
Six female soccer players embrace side-by-side, with their backs turned away from the camera. They wear all grey jerseys.
Pontieri leads women’s soccer to draw vs FIU
UNF Athletics announced its men's and women's soccer schedules earlier this summer.
With daunting roadtrip ahead, experienced UNF Men’s Soccer eyes success in 2025 season
UNF women's soccer looks to build off a 9-4-7 record in its 2025 campaign.
Depth, newfound leadership and freshman success: UNF women’s soccer seeks more consistent 2025 season
A baseball pitcher stands on the pitcher's mound, wearing white pants and a blue shirt with the number 32 on the back, facing away from the camera toward home plate.
Professional sports near UNF: A guide to all the teams, events located in Jacksonville
More in Volleyball
UNF Athletics logo on a white background
UNF extends beach volleyball, softball head coaches, announces soccer schedules 
Photo by Justin Nedrow.
Volleyball sweeps UWG, Queens on back-to-back Nights, clinch ASUN championship berth
Amy Burkhardt
Burkhardt and Antar’s ‘strong connection’ look to lead UNF volleyball
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker’s sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.