UNF staves off winless weekend with five-set comeback win over UIC

The University of North Florida volleyball team went 1-2 in the North Florida Sunshine Tournament, losing to Georgia Southern and Florida State, while defeating UIC in five sets.

Despite easily winning set one, the Ospreys blew an early set two lead and lost the next three sets against Georgia Southern. On Saturday, even though UNF kept two sets close, the Ospreys were swept by Florida State. Looking for its first win, the Ospreys defeated UIC in comeback fashion, capping off the weekend with a five-set thriller.

UNF vs Georgia Southern

First set

Gradually increasing its lead throughout the set, UNF took advantage of six Eagles attack errors, culminating in a 16-12. After two quick Georgia Southern points, the Ospreys went on their first run, scoring seven of the next eight points.

Only needing two points to win the first frame, the Ospreys finished off the set by capitalizing on two more Eagle attack errors. In this winning set, a trio of Ospreys — Eastern Michigan transfer Kaili Doctor, senior Mackenzie Piester, and senior Kierstyn McFall — each contributed with three kills.

Second set

UNF continued its scoring barrage in the second set with seven consecutive points after the Eagles took a 2-0 lead. Trailing 11-4, Georgia Southern wasn’t going down quietly. In fact, the Eagles didn’t want to go down at all.

Georgia Southern answered back with four consecutive points. Then, both teams traded blows for the next several points, leading to an 18-14 UNF advantage. However, this was when the Eagles soared past the Ospreys.

Three consecutive points, including two service aces, contributed to a 3-0 run that cut North Florida’s lead to one. Within one again, the Eagles tallied three straight points, enough to take their first lead since scoring the first two points of set two.

Overall, the Eagles scored five of the next six points, retaking the 22-20 lead.

Set three

The Ospreys struggled from the get-go in set three. Georgia Southern scored five of the first six points, with the only UNF point being an Eagles service error. If it weren’t for service errors, the Eagles would’ve started off the set up 12-0. Instead, the Ospreys gave the Eagles a piece of their own medicine and reaped the benefits of four Eagle miscues.

It definitely could’ve been a worse start for the Ospreys, but they failed to put together a consistent rally. Already up 8-4, Georgia Southern added to its lead, notching four of the next five points off two attack errors and kills.

When the Ospreys reached double-digit points, they were only trailing by four. Nonetheless, the Eagles weren’t satisfied with a slim lead. Doubling up the Ospreys, Georgia Southern posted six straight points to take a 20-10 lead.

In the end, the Ospreys lost set three 25-17 and were now trailing 2-1.

Final set

Needing to win set three, the Ospreys likely wanted to start this set off with an attack mentality. Unfortunately, for UNF, the Eagles jumped out to a 10-2 lead. At this time, the Ospreys’ only two points were Mackenzie Piester’s kills.

Facing a large deficit, North Florida could’ve easily thrown in the towel, but the Ospreys were determined to make this ending interesting.

Down 11-3, the Ospreys proceeded to score 12 of the next 15 points thanks to five attack errors and multiple kills. This run was enough to give UNF its first lead, 15-14, midway through the frame.

It looked like the Ospreys were going to complete the comeback and force a decisive set five, especially when UNF extended their lead to 18-16, but Georgia Southern continued to score at meaningful moments.

The Eagles scored nine of the final 14 points and took down UNF during its home opener.

Following the game, head coach Kristen Wright pointed out the team’s defensive struggles, especially in set three and beyond.

“They noticed that we struggled with just kind of moving off the ball,” Wright said. “At this point in the year, it’s stuff that you gotta work out.”

Before the 3-0 loss to Florida State, Wright said her team was looking to be tested early against a Power Four opponent.

“We gotta figure out who we are and that’s what preseason is all about,” Wright said.

To improve in future matches, Wright wants more passing and more quality serving.

UNF vs Florida State

Set one

UNF opened the game with an 8-4 lead courtesy of two kills by Kierstyn McFall and Kendall Newbold. Holding a slim one-point lead, the Ospreys were outscored 7-4 to end set one. Overall, FSU won the set 25-23.

Set two

Both teams were even for most of the set, leading to a 21-21 tie late in the frame. Newbold, Doctor, and McFall had multiple kills, helping UNF keep up with Florida State. Ultimately, though, FSU scored the final four points to put UNF in a 2-0 hole.

Set three

Unlike the previous two sets, the score wasn’t even for most of the frame. FSU began set three on an 11-2 run, nearly icing the game for the Ospreys. UNF found its footing, reducing the Seminole advantage to five, 17-12, between FSU scoring runs.

Whenever UNF would attempt to climb back into the game, FSU always had an answer. The Seminoles scored five of the next six points, almost pushing their lead to double-digits, 22-13.

UNF vs UIC

Early sets

A 10-0 run gave UIC 20 points and a double-digit lead. UNF dropped the opening set 25-10. In the second set, North Florida began the set on a 5-2 run and finished the frame on a 6-3 run. Doctor and Newbold fueled the UNF rally, tying the game at one set apiece.

Middle sets

Just like in set one, UIC doubled up the Ospreys 16-8 to open the set. UNF made it interesting by scoring eight of the next 12 points. The Flames stood strong and held on for their second set win.

No side led by more than a couple of points. Later in the set, three different Ospreys recorded kills to even the game at two sets. UNF won the fourth set 25-23, pushing this match to a winner-take-all set.

Fifth set

Looking to avoid a 0-3 start, and up 14-12, the Ospreys were one point away from winning their first game. However, UIC had other plans, extending the game with three straight points. Both squads staved off multiple match points, culminating in a deadlock 17-17 tie.

With the game tied, senior middle blocker McFall and freshman setter Sofia Dawson tag-teamed two consecutive kills, securing the marathon match for North Florida.

UNF will look to build a winning streak in its first road match of the season in Boca Raton against Florida Atlantic. First serve is Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 5 p.m

