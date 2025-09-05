UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

Five different Ospreys score, UNF shuts out ranked FAU team in home opener

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor | Sep 5, 2025
Rachel Bacchus
UNF men’s soccer defeated No. 19 Florida Atlantic 5-0 for its first ranked win since 2016.

Head coach Jamie Davies made program history last season, leading UNF men’s soccer to its first ASUN Championship and NCAA tournament in program history. Entering his second year as the head man, Davies may have wondered what other firsts he could accomplish after last season. 

In UNF’s home opener, Davies already added to his list of firsts. On ‘904 Day,’ following UNF women’s soccer’s 3-2 win over Georgia Southern, the men’s soccer team shut out No. 19 Florida Atlantic 5-0, capping off a doubleheader sweep for both Osprey soccer teams. 

This marks UNF’s first ranked win since 2016, when the Ospreys outlasted No. 11 FGCU. Although UNF still has a losing record, even after this momentous win, the Ospreys’ two victories are notable, including a shutout over Wisconsin and a ranked FAU team. 

During a chippy Thursday night at Hodges Stadium, five different Ospreys scored goals, including career firsts from Mark Romano and Brian McManus Jr., sealing the blowout UNF win. 

First Half

Three different Ospreys fired off shots in the first 12 minutes, foreshadowing what was to come for the UNF offensive attack. One minute after UNF’s first shot, sophomore Geraldo Neto’s diving header broke the scoreless tie, capitalizing on a long-range pass from Jaylen Yearwood, who had a career high three assists. 

Technically, that goal would’ve been all UNF needed to blank the Owls, but the Ospreys weren’t satisfied with just one goal. Over halfway through the first frame, McManus Jr. secured his first career goal on another Yearwood well-timed assist, doubling the Ospreys’ advantage. 

Towards the end of half one, the Owls went into attack mode, launching two additional shots. Holding serve, the Ospreys went into the locker room with a two-score lead and a shutout still intact. 

Second Half

For the duration of the second half, eight cards were issued, evenly distributed among the two years. FAU opened up the card-littered half with a yellow card. However, that turned out to be a warm-up for the Owls. 

One minute later, FAU was issued a red card, prompting the Owls to play one-man short. Overcoming a 2-0 deficit on the road is already difficult, but being a player short makes it nearly impossible. 

UNF continued its goal-scoring barrage seven minutes after the red card. Sophomore Kaiss Mansouri went around an Owls defender and made a long crosser just inside the box, securing his first goal as an Osprey. 

Redshirt senior Luc Granitur added to the onslaught, scoring off a double assist while Yearwood notched a single-match career high. Lastly, Romano landed his first career goal and then knocked down the decorative fence to celebrate with the UNF faithful.

It was the perfect ending to a nearly perfect night for the Ospreys. 

Postgame reaction

“I think you can tell by the performance that we just wanted to be home,” Davies said, referring to the Ospreys’ season-opening four-game, two-state road trip.

UNF opened its season defeating Wisconsin, but faltered and lost the next three games. Davies wants his team to learn from that early stretch and not get overly excited about this win. 

“No need to get cocky or anything like that,” Davies said. “Stick to what we do, turn up every day to training and work really hard.”

UNF will remain at home and host what Davies called a “very good” Georgia Southern team on Monday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. inside Hodges Stadium. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF president and others cut ribbon at Allen Lastinger Center for Florida History grand opening
Community celebrates grand opening of Florida history center in UNF library
UNF students wait in line to order at The Halal Shack in the student union food court.
‘It’s okay’: Student thoughts on food court’s new Halal Shack
UNF's long term master plan with proposed athletic building and renovation locations.
New soccer stadium, basketball practice facility, and expanded arena: A detailed look at UNF’s athletic master plan
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF staves off winless weekend with five-set comeback win over UIC
More in Soccer
Six female soccer players embrace side-by-side, with their backs turned away from the camera. They wear all grey jerseys.
Pontieri leads women’s soccer to draw vs FIU
UNF Athletics announced its men's and women's soccer schedules earlier this summer.
With daunting roadtrip ahead, experienced UNF Men’s Soccer eyes success in 2025 season
UNF women's soccer looks to build off a 9-4-7 record in its 2025 campaign.
Depth, newfound leadership and freshman success: UNF women’s soccer seeks more consistent 2025 season
UNF Athletics logo on a white background
UNF extends beach volleyball, softball head coaches, announces soccer schedules 
More in Sports
The Ospreys are seeking an improved record this season following a 13-19 campaign in 2024.
Previewing the 2025 UNF volleyball season with head coach Kristen Wright
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Season preview: UNF cross country runners' offseason training can make or break performance  
A baseball pitcher stands on the pitcher's mound, wearing white pants and a blue shirt with the number 32 on the back, facing away from the camera toward home plate.
Professional sports near UNF: A guide to all the teams, events located in Jacksonville
A man in a suit stands toward a podium with a microphone.
What opting into House v. NCAA settlement means for UNF Athletics
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Rachel Bacchus
Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter
Rachel Bacchus is the current General Assignment Reporter at Spinnaker but also volunteers as a photographer. Rachel is a young photographer and writer working towards her Degree in Multimedia Journalism. She is primarily interested in sports photography and political journalism.