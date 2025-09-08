UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest News. Fridays at 3 PM live on Youtube.
Categories:

SG committees approve appointments, funding requests, September Osprey Voice topic

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | 12:27 pm
Mindy McLarty
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.

Multiple new positions have been appointed and confirmed within the University of North Florida’s Student Government.

During SG’s committee meetings on Sep. 5, the Rules and Oversight committee approved numerous students for positions across all three branches of the Student Government. The Budget and Allocations committee voted on numerous special and travel requests. The University of Student Affairs committee decided on the Osprey Voice topic for September.

Rules and Oversight Committee

The R&O committee voted on the appointment of seven students to positions across the executive, judicial and legislative branches. The committee unanimously approved all seven students.

The following is a list of students who were appointed or confirmed by the R&O committee, along with their position.

  • Kiley Moale, Attorney General
  • Haley Ginsberg, Student Advocate
  • Arnett King, Treasurer
  • Asvidhi Ladumor, Supervisor of Elections
  • Aniya Barthelemy, Deputy Supervisor of Elections
  • Joy Boktor, Associate Justice
  • Alex Hamernik, Associate Justice

All students will be officially appointed or confirmed by the SG Senate at their meeting next Friday, Sep. 12.

The R&O committee also approved small clarifications and grammar changes to Title II: Parliamentary Authority. 

Budget and Allocations Committee

During the B&A committee meeting, the committee heard travel requests from the Astronomy Club and the Smash Ultimate Club. The Astronomy club requested money to take some of its members to the Kennedy Space Center, and the Smash Ultimate club requested money to take three members to the Luminosity Makes Moves Conference.

The committee also heard a special request for construction in the rotunda, located in the office of SG. All special and travel requests were unanimously passed by the committee. 

According to the B&A agenda, the passage of all requests will put the travel request index at $42,860.74. The special request index remains at $85,000 because the SG rotunda request comes from the Student Union Building Fund.

University of Student Affairs Committee

The USA committee decided the September Osprey Voice will focus on campus safety and accessibility.

According to the SG website, the Osprey Voice survey is a research tool to gather information about campus concerns pertaining to the student body.

While Morgan Cutler is listed as the current USA Chair on the SG website, Senate President Audrey McGrath stepped in to fill the role during Friday’s meeting.

The SG Senate will meet this Friday, Sep. 12, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF men's soccer defeated No. 19 Florida Atlantic 5-0 for its first ranked win since 2016.
Five different Ospreys score, UNF shuts out ranked FAU team in home opener
UNF president and others cut ribbon at Allen Lastinger Center for Florida History grand opening
Community celebrates grand opening of Florida history center in UNF library
UNF students wait in line to order at The Halal Shack in the student union food court.
‘It’s okay’: Student thoughts on food court’s new Halal Shack
Rendering of UNF's projected Athletics developments.
New soccer stadium, basketball practice facility, and expanded arena: A detailed look at UNF’s athletic master plan
More in News
A brick and metal building, with a large navy blue banner containing the UNF logo hanging from the front.
Class of 2029 marks largest incoming freshman cohort in UNF history
Jacksonville SDS protestors outside of the Library today to protest ICE training on campus.
Police Chief confirms two UNF police officers receiving ICE trainings
A black and red sign reading "Know More Red Zone" in front of a lake.
Dean of Students’ fifth annual Red Zone programming begins
The Andrew A. Robinson Theater, Bldg. 14A, where the UNF Student Government will host Osprey Feud this evening.
UNF SG to host new ‘Osprey Feud’ event in place of comedy show
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.