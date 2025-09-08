SG committees approve appointments, funding requests, September Osprey Voice topic

Multiple new positions have been appointed and confirmed within the University of North Florida’s Student Government.

During SG’s committee meetings on Sep. 5, the Rules and Oversight committee approved numerous students for positions across all three branches of the Student Government. The Budget and Allocations committee voted on numerous special and travel requests. The University of Student Affairs committee decided on the Osprey Voice topic for September.

Rules and Oversight Committee

The R&O committee voted on the appointment of seven students to positions across the executive, judicial and legislative branches. The committee unanimously approved all seven students.

The following is a list of students who were appointed or confirmed by the R&O committee, along with their position.

Kiley Moale, Attorney General

Haley Ginsberg, Student Advocate

Arnett King, Treasurer

Asvidhi Ladumor, Supervisor of Elections

Aniya Barthelemy, Deputy Supervisor of Elections

Joy Boktor, Associate Justice

Alex Hamernik, Associate Justice

All students will be officially appointed or confirmed by the SG Senate at their meeting next Friday, Sep. 12.

The R&O committee also approved small clarifications and grammar changes to Title II: Parliamentary Authority.

Budget and Allocations Committee

During the B&A committee meeting, the committee heard travel requests from the Astronomy Club and the Smash Ultimate Club. The Astronomy club requested money to take some of its members to the Kennedy Space Center, and the Smash Ultimate club requested money to take three members to the Luminosity Makes Moves Conference.

The committee also heard a special request for construction in the rotunda, located in the office of SG. All special and travel requests were unanimously passed by the committee.

According to the B&A agenda, the passage of all requests will put the travel request index at $42,860.74. The special request index remains at $85,000 because the SG rotunda request comes from the Student Union Building Fund.

University of Student Affairs Committee

The USA committee decided the September Osprey Voice will focus on campus safety and accessibility.

According to the SG website, the Osprey Voice survey is a research tool to gather information about campus concerns pertaining to the student body.

While Morgan Cutler is listed as the current USA Chair on the SG website, Senate President Audrey McGrath stepped in to fill the role during Friday’s meeting.

The SG Senate will meet this Friday, Sep. 12, at noon in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

