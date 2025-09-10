UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
By the Students, For your Feed. Follow @unfspinnaker on Instagram.
Categories:

UNF alum Kasper Hjulmand announced as head coach of German soccer club Bayer Leverkusen

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter | 9:35 am
AP
Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand, center, arrives with Bayer sporting director Simon Rolfes, right, to a presention as new head coach of Bundesliga soccer club Bayer Leverkusen at a press conference at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Former Osprey soccer standout Kasper Hjulmand was announced as the new head coach of German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen on Monday, Sept. 8.

Hjulmand took over after the firing of former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag a week earlier. Leverkusen currently sits 12th in the table after two matches played, following a second-place finish in the league last season.

Hjulmand was primarily a defender during his playing days, suiting up for three Danish clubs between 1987 and 1998. In 1994, he played for the Ospreys, scoring six goals over 18 appearances while playing as a midfielder and studying business. He quickly returned to Denmark to play for Boldklubben af 1893 (B.93), where a knee injury ended his playing career at age 26.

Before coaching professionally, Hjulmand got his start coaching high school soccer in the Jacksonville area while playing for the Ospreys. He landed his first professional head coaching job at Lyngby, a Danish club located in a city of the same name. He held that position for two years before accepting a role as an assistant coach at Nordsjaelland. He later became their head coach following the departure of Marten Wieghorst.

He led the Farum-based club to its first Danish league title in the 2011–12 season, narrowly placing ahead of FC Copenhagen by two points. In 2014, he left Denmark for Germany to coach Mainz 05, following the departure of Thomas Tuchel. He returned to Nordsjaelland as head coach in December 2015 and remained for four years before leaving by mutual consent on March 25, 2019.

A few months later, in June 2019, it was announced that Hjulmand would take over as head coach of Denmark’s national team. His first major test came at the 2020 European Championship, which was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In Denmark’s opening match of the tournament, midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch due to cardiac arrest, prompting a global outpouring of support and a temporary suspension of the match. Despite the traumatic moment, Hjulmand led Denmark on a historic run to the semifinals before falling to England on a controversial penalty call in extra time, after the sides were level at 1-1 through regulation.

Under Hjulmand’s leadership, Denmark qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they were placed in Group D. In the group stage, Denmark failed to win a match, losing to France and Australia, as well as drawing with Tunisia.

At the 2024 European Championship, Denmark finished second in their group and faced Germany in the round of 16. Denmark lost 2-0, leading to Hjulmand’s resignation on July 19, 2024.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Multiple grey and black cars sit in traffic.
UNF students report parking challenges as fall semester begins, Parking Services responds
AI generated image of an Osprey
UNF announces it will offer AI certificate program for free through end of 2025
University of North Florida Student Government Senate Chambers.
SG committees approve appointments, funding requests, September Osprey Voice topic
UNF men's soccer defeated No. 19 Florida Atlantic 5-0 for its first ranked win since 2016.
Five different Ospreys score, UNF shuts out ranked FAU team in home opener
More in Sports
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF staves off winless weekend with five-set comeback win over UIC
The Ospreys are seeking an improved record this season following a 13-19 campaign in 2024.
Previewing the 2025 UNF volleyball season with head coach Kristen Wright
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Season preview: UNF cross country runners' offseason training can make or break performance  
Six female soccer players embrace side-by-side, with their backs turned away from the camera. They wear all grey jerseys.
Pontieri leads women’s soccer to draw vs FIU
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker’s sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.