UNF police searching for suspect in attempted sexual assault near campus

University of North Florida police are searching for the suspect in an attempted sexual assault that occurred Monday night near campus, according to a campus alert.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Eco Road and Central Parkway, adjacent to UNF’s campus, according to the alert sent late Monday night. The male suspect reportedly attempted to sexually assault a female victim who was walking along the street. The victim was able to resist and the suspect fled into the nearby woods.

UNF Police Department officers are actively searching the area. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 190 pounds, 55 years old, with brown balding hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPD at 911 in an emergency or (904) 620-2800 for non-emergencies. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

___

