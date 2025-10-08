Investigation ongoing in attempted sexual assault near UNF campus

As of Wednesday afternoon, the University of North Florida Police Department is continuing to investigate an attempted sexual assault that occurred Monday night near campus.

In an email to Spinnaker on Wednesday, a university spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but said there are no updates at this time. When asked whether UPD officers are still actively searching for the suspect or if patrols have changed, the spokesperson reiterated that there are no updates.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Monday, October 6, near the intersection of Eco Road and Central Parkway, adjacent to UNF’s campus. According to the campus alert sent that night, a male suspect reportedly attempted to sexually assault a female victim who was walking along the street. The victim was able to resist, and the suspect fled into the nearby woods.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 190 pounds, 55 years old, with brown balding hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPD at 911 for emergencies or (904) 620-2800 for non-emergencies. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

