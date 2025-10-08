UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Investigation ongoing in attempted sexual assault near UNF campus

Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor | Oct 8, 2025
Madelyn Schneider
The University of North Florida campus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the University of North Florida Police Department is continuing to investigate an attempted sexual assault that occurred Monday night near campus.

In an email to Spinnaker on Wednesday, a university spokesperson confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but said there are no updates at this time. When asked whether UPD officers are still actively searching for the suspect or if patrols have changed, the spokesperson reiterated that there are no updates.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Monday, October 6, near the intersection of Eco Road and Central Parkway, adjacent to UNF’s campus. According to the campus alert sent that night, a male suspect reportedly attempted to sexually assault a female victim who was walking along the street. The victim was able to resist, and the suspect fled into the nearby woods.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’9″, 190 pounds, 55 years old, with brown balding hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPD at 911 for emergencies or (904) 620-2800 for non-emergencies. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a senior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.