Men’s Soccer blanks Stetson for program-record ninth-straight win

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor | 12:26 pm
UNF Athletics
Currently, North Florida’s nine-game winning streak is the second longest in the country.

On an overcast, cold, and windy night at Hodges Stadium, the University of North Florida men’s soccer team extended its longest winning streak in program history, shutting out the University of Stetson by the score of 3-0. 

Three different Ospreys scored goals, with one coming in the first half and two in the final frame, leading UNF to win number 10 on the season. Defensively, goalkeeper Luciano Natoli kept the Hatters scoreless, posting his seventh clean sheet of the season.

First Half

In the third minute, sophomore forward Geraldo Neto broke the ice, netting a cross from senior Jaylen Yearwood. At the time, this goal tied for the team lead with five. 

However, this changed later in the game. Until then, things started to get a little chippy. A double yellow card was issued in minute seven, cancelling out any possible penalties. 

Following the cards, Stetson moved the ball to their side of the field, generating a pair of shots. Only one of those attempts was a shot on goal, saved by Natoli. 

For the next 20 minutes, both teams traded shots and fouls, failing to produce any more scoring. During minute 29, Stetson player Benjamin Donato was issued his second yellow, resulting in an automatic red card and ejection. 

Now down one score and one man on the road against a red-hot team, Stetson could’ve easily given up, but the Hatters decided to play UNF tough for the remainder of the half. 

While UNF manufactured more shot attempts, firing off nine in the final 15 minutes, including five in the final 90 seconds, only one of these shots was on goal. Despite giving the Ospreys more opportunities, Stetson played a ‘bend but don’t break’ defense, holding UNF scoreless since minute three. 

Pitching a shutout at halftime, UNF was determined to post consecutive goose eggs and another Natoli clean sheet. 

Second Half

UNF wasted no time continuing its shot barrage, tallying nine shots in the first 15 minutes. Just like half one, though, very few of these shots were on goal. Most of them were shots that sailed over the crossbar or outside the small box. 

Not even ten minutes later, though, this changed. During the 67th minute, sophomore forward Kaiss Mansouri passed it to sophomore midfielder Anton Khelil, who launched his first goal of the season just inside the box. 

“Once you get one, that kind of pressure is off a little bit and you can just play,” head coach Jamie Davies said, referring to Khelil. “He’s had a couple of them and they just haven’t quite gone in. And now it has and so that will give him even more confidence.”

With one minute remaining, leading 2-0, senior forward Jaxon Reinhardt decided to retake his place atop the Ospreys’ goal scorers, notching his sixth goal on the season. 

After the match, Davies spoke about the importance of starting fast in these emotional division duels. 

“When you go up one-nil early, that just gives you more and more confidence,” Davies said. “Sometimes the conference games are a bit nervy.”

Even though UNF has outscored opponents 28-3 in this nine-game winning streak, which is good for second in the nation, Davies still feels his team hasn’t played their best soccer.

“It’s great you can [not play great soccer and still win],” Davies said. “We’re learning a lot of times after these games.”

Overall, UNF outshot Stetson 30-8, while improving to 3-0 in ASUN action.

As the conference slate nears its end, the 10-3 Ospreys will look to make it ten in a row, traveling southwest to Fort Myers. UNF will face off against FGCU next Saturday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

