Student Senate approves new treasurer, nominates senators for committee chairperson

The University of North Florida’s Student Government Senate met on Friday to confirm a new student body treasurer and nominate a new Budget and Allocations Committee chair.

Katherine Toro Villanueva was confirmed and sworn in as student body treasurer during the meeting. At the end of the senate meeting, the body nominated two senators for the position of B&A committee chair.

New student body treasurer sworn in

During the meeting, the body unanimously voted to approve Toro Villanueva for student body treasurer. Student Body President Amelia Dyal read a letter of recommendation aloud to the body.

“Ms. Toro Villanueva’s experience and work ethic make her a perfect fit for the cabinet,” Dyal said in her letter.

She was sworn-in following her confirmation by the SG Senate.

Previously, Toro Villanueva was chair of the B&A committee. Leaving her position to become treasurer has left the chairperson seat open.

The Rules and Oversight Committee unanimously approved Toro Villanueva in an emergency meeting held half an hour before the student Senate meeting.

According to the SG website, Toro Villanueva’s confirmation for treasurer leaves only one more vacant position in the Execuitve Cabinet, director of public relations.

Budget and Allocations Committee chair nominations

At the end of the Senate meeting, members of the body nominated Sen. Hazel Joseph and Sen. Winter Slaughter for the vacant position of B&A committee chair.

Sen. Joseph and Sen. Slaughter accepted the nominations.

During the meeting, the student Senate also held a initiative workshop where senators shared ideas for future initiatives.

Up Next

Student Government’s committees will meet on Friday, Oct. 17. Meeting times and locations are below.

The Rules and Oversight Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Senate Chambers (Bldg. 58E, Room 3200).

The Budget and Allocations Committee will meet at noon in the Senate Chambers.

The University and Student Affairs Committee will meet at 2 p.m. in the John E. Sapp Conference Room (Bldg. 58E, Room 3206).

