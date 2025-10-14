Ospreys shutout Stetson on senior day, complete season sweep

The University of North Florida women’s soccer team defeated Stetson University 1-0, snapping a two-game losing streak and sweeping the season series against the Hatters.

Before the game, five Ospreys were honored on senior day, including forward Sophia Goetz, defender Brialyn Anderson, midfielder Chloe Lynch, defender Brenna Robinson, and forward Reese Radecki.

UNF outshot the Hatters by 11 in half one, but couldn’t find the back of the net, leading to a scoreless first frame. 15 minutes into the final frame, junior Isabella Ponteiri broke the stalemate, punching in a penalty kick goal to clinch the UNF victory.

Additionally, both soccer teams are undefeated against Stetson this season, outscoring the Hatters 5-0 in three contests.

Half One

In the first ten minutes, four different Ospreys fired off shots, with two coming from sophomore forward Allison Souers. However, none of these shots were on goal, resulting in zero goals.

Between the 12th and 18th minutes, Pontieri launched the next three shots for the Ospreys. After this, UNF forced two corner kicks in the next four minutes. While the offense was struggling to generate quality opportunities, the defense kept holding down the fort.

For the half’s entirety, UNF held Stetson to just one shot. While UNF headed to the locker room tied with a 1-5 ASUN team, UNF still had reasons to be optimistic. After allowing eight goals in their previous two contests, UNF defended much better in the first half, keeping it tied at zero.

Second Half

As the half commenced, it was more of the same for both teams. Despite having numerous scoring chances, UNF just couldn’t break through. At the two-thirds mark, Stetson was called for a handball, prompting a UNF penalty kick.

Ponteiri, who was tied for the team lead in goals scored, kicked the ball with her left leg past the diving Stetson goalkeeper, handing UNF the lead for good. With the goal, Ponteiri passes Fekany for the standalone goal leader.

As the game progressed, time was running out for Stetson. Immediately following the goal, the Hatters notched their second shot of the game. UNF let its foot off the gas, attempting just three shots in the next 15 minutes.

In the 78th minute, Stetson made one final push, doubling its shot on goal count. Holding onto a slim lead, UNF goalkeeper Chrissa Avery saved the ball.

Coaches Comments

Following the game, head coach Eric Faulconer was pleased to get the conference points, but wants to see more quality scoring chances in the future. Nonetheless, Faulconer appreciated his team’s ability to create over 20 shots.

“I love the fact that we created as much as we did because that’s been something that, you know, it’s kind of come and gone throughout the season,” Faulconer said. “At least we’re getting better at that.”

Overall, Faulconer would like to see his team stack some wins as conference play dwindles.

“Always nice to set our seniors off Hodges with the W,” Faulconer said. “So, then, can we stack some [wins] here with the last three games.”

Fauloncer hopes his team will peak at the right time to secure an NCAA tournament berth.

“I kept on telling them that you gotta play your best soccer around Halloween time,” Faulconer said. “That’s kind of what we’re going to keep shooting for.”

UNF will look to create its own winning streak when the Ospreys travel across town to face off against Jacksonville University. The game is set for Sunday, October 19, at 1 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.