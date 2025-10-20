Lend-A-Wing food pantry sees exponential spike in student visits compared to last fall

Lend-A-Wing, the University of North Florida’s food pantry, is seeing a massive spike in student use compared to last year, according the agency’s data.

Last September, 951 students visited the pantry. That number more than doubled this year with 1,970 students visiting the pantry this September, according to data provided by Madison Smith, the pantry’s advisor. Smith said the increase may be due to the increasing costs of living and the destigmatization of using the free pantry.

Lend-a-Wing is an agency of student government that was established in 2011. The pantry’s mission is to combat food insecurity by providing students free and anonymous access to food and supplies.

Before the pantry was moved to the student union in 2021, it was located in Hicks Hall. Smith said the pantry would get 30 to 40 students per month during this time. Now, the pantry sees roughly 30 to 40 students every hour.

Why the Increase in Visitors?

In the past, Smith said there seemed to be a stigma surrounding the use of resources like the pantry, but students have become more comfortable spreading the word about Lend-A-Wing in recent years.

“And while in the past there seemed to be a stigma around utilizing community resources like a food pantry, we are seeing more and more students who feel comfortable telling their friends about Lend-A-Wing because of how helpful it can be,” Smith said.

Smith also said that students may be turning to the pantry because of financial insecurity resulting from increased living costs.

According to the Spring 2025 National College Health Assessment (NCHA), 44.7% of college students reported experiencing low or very low food security.

The increase in college when national data on food insecurity is set to end under the Trump administration.

In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will no longer publish its annual Household Food Security Reports, according to its website. The report, first released in 1997 under the Clinton administration, has tracked food insecurity trends for nearly 30 years.

The USDA said the 2024 food security report, scheduled for release on Oct. 22, will be the final edition. As of now, the NCHA will continue to be published..

Student Perspective

Romaine Bennett, a senior at UNF, began using the pantry at the end of Fall 2024. While she recalls no lines during her visits last spring, she has noticed more foot traffic this semester, especially on Wednesdays.

“There weren’t any lines when I went [last year] and the lines seem to be happening mostly on Wednesdays this year,” Bennett said. “I went on Friday last week and there wasn’t a line.”

Despite the spike in visitors, Bennett says the pantry is keeping up with demand.

“I do think they’re doing a good job with keeping up with the demands of students,” said Bennett.

Bennett also mentioned a conversation she had with other visitors to the pantry, who all discussed the ample amount of groceries the pantry provides.

“I was in the elevator on Wednesday with several students who also came from the pantry, and we were talking about being able to get enough groceries for the week,” Bennett said.

Food for Fines

As for how Lend-A-Wing hopes to continue supporting students, Smith said the pantry’s donors, community partners and volunteers are what help keep the pantry running smoothly.

The pantry recently partnered with parking and transportation services on a Food for Fines initiative. From Oct. 20 to 25, all money collected from students who pay their parking fines will go directly to Lend-A-Wing.

“Lend-A-Wing is a great resource for students experiencing hunger and we hope to continue that support to the best of our ability,” said Smith.

Visiting the Pantry

Lend-A-Wing is located on the first floor of the John A. Delaney Student Union (Building 58E/Room 1204). The pantry is open to all students with a valid UNF ID.

Below are the pantry’s hours of operation for the Fall 2025 semester, according to the Lend-A-Wing website.

Monday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To make a monetary donation or view a list of items you can donate to the pantry, click here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.