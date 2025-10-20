Ospreys exact revenge on Dolphins, score two late-game goals to complete draw

On Sunday afternoon, the University of North Florida women’s soccer team tied with rival Jacksonville University, avenging last month’s late-game collapse by scoring its most goals since mid-September.

After breaking the scoreless tie in the 13th minute, JU responded with three consecutive goals, holding the lead for seven minutes late in the game. In the middle part of the game, the score was tied at one, but UNF allowed two goals in a two-minute span, mirroring their previous game against the Dolphins.

First Half

Three minutes in, Jacksonville fired off three shots, with two coming from forward Alicia Rey Perez. Not even two minutes later, UNF responded, manufacturing three shots and a corner kick in six minutes.

During minute 15, senior midfielder Chloe Lynch received a well-placed pass from redshirt junior Isabella Pontieri, netting her first goal of the season. Leading 1-0, Jacksonville refused to trail for longer than a short timeout punishment, equalizing the score five minutes later.

For the next 25 minutes, both teams increased their defensive pressure, fouling more and creating fewer scoring chances. As a result, only two shots were attempted by each team until minute 40.

In the 42nd minute, freshman sensation Chrissa Avery prevented Jacksonville from taking the lead, making a diving save to keep the match tied at the break. At halftime, despite being outshot 9-6, UNF remained tied with its rival on the road.

Second Half

While Jacksonville continued its shot barrage to start the final frame, UNF did a solid job protecting the net, allowing zero scores and shots on goal in the first 20 minutes. On the offensive side, UNF had four different Ospreys launch shots, including a trio in three minutes.

However, JU quickly regained possession, flipped the field, and broke the 45-minute tie. With 25 minutes left, Rey Perez netted her second goal for the Dolphins, securing a brace. Nearly two minutes later, Jacksonville added another score, doubling its lead in the blink of an eye.

Instead of calling it quits and suffering a sweep to JU, the Ospreys used their wings and soared. Over five minutes removed from JU’s scoring barrage, Pontieri cut North Florida’s deficit in half, extending her team’s lead in goals.

As the clock dwindled, JU attempted to put the nail in the coffin, but UNF had other plans. In the 81st minute, UNF ran a set piece, notching two shots in as many minutes.

With bragging rights and conference standings at stake, the Ospreys weren’t satisfied with another loss to their rival. To tie it up and finish the comeback, another Osprey recorded their first goal of the 2025 campaign. This time, it was Paige McSwigan, heading the ball to avoid another fumbled loss.

Overall, JU outshot UNF 18-17, but UNF had over double the shots on goal, outpacing the Dolphins 13-6 in more quality opportunities. UNF improves to 6-8-3 and 4-3-1 in conference play, while JU drops to 5-1-2 in ASUN action. For divisional standings, UNF remains third place in the graphite division and JU retains its second-place position.

Up Next

UNF finishes off its regular season with a two-game road trip, traveling to Queens University on Wednesday and West Georgia this weekend. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.