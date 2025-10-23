Truck accident at Eco Road and UNF Drive leaves traffic light pole down, injuries reported

A traffic light post is down at the intersection of Eco Road and UNF Drive following an accident involving a truck that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Campus police at the University of North Florida directed traffic at the scene, where a black Toyota Tundra appeared to have collided near the intersection. The crash left the traffic light pole lying across the roadway, and the Tundra’s airbags deployed.

A UNF Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there were injuries reported in the accident, but as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, no other information was clear because police were still gathering information at the scene. The accident may affect traffic patterns on Thursday.

Spinnaker reached out to the UNF Chief of Police for more information, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

___

