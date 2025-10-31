Ospreys Men’s Basketball beats Warner in exhibition game, 84-60

The Ospreys kicked off their basketball season with confidence Tuesday night, securing a comfortable 84-60 victory over the Warner Royals in their exhibition game before the start of the regular season.

First half

UNF controlled the rhythm of the game. It took them a while to find their playing style, and they started by losing, but junior point guard Kamrin Oriol dominated the court, scoring, rebounding, and leading the offense. He scored 11 points in the first half alone and kept the crowd excited, establishing himself as one of the key players to watch this season for his experience and dedication to the team.

The Ospreys built a solid 47-36 lead at halftime, with sophomore Kent Jackson sinking some important three-pointers that helped add several points and come back to win the game.

Warner kept the game close from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer, creating well-rehearsed team plays and even taking an early lead. However, North Florida’s defensive pressure began to show. Turnovers led to fast breaks, and those in turn to easy points, a significant advantage the Ospreys capitalized on.

Second half

The Ospreys came out stronger. The bench provided renewed energy: Trey Cady scored several clutch baskets, and Nestor Dyachok also contributed. Midway through the second half, UNF’s lead exceeded 20 points, and from then on, the game became less intense and more manageable.

The only negative moment of the night came at the end of the game when Oriol appeared to have injured himself, clutching his left leg after a basket. He did not return to the game; the team and medical staff will evaluate him later.

North Florida next game will be on Thursday, November 6, when the Ospreys travel to Gainesville to face No. 3 Florida at Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The game will at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on SECN+.

___

