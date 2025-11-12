OPINION: Ambiguity is how we preserve civil discourse

Kiela Jefferson is a graduate student at the University of North Florida and a Florida Blue Center for Ethics junior fellow.

Ambiguity isn’t an indecision, rather it’s curiosity: curiosity that lets multiple truths exist while promoting understanding. Rather than pushing polarized opinions, there needs to be a push for ambiguity for mutual understanding.

In our polarized world, students are pressured to pick a side. By diminishing ambiguity, mutual understanding and reflection no longer exist. Although ambiguity is defined as a lack of clarity, it allows diverse knowledge and experiences to lead to differing conclusions and productive debates.

When we lose ambiguity, we lose empathy. A 2023 study by Micah H. Nelson examines the divide of the Democrats and Republicans was published in 2025. The study examines the party member’s opinions with a questionnaire to see if party affiliations have an impact.

According to the study, the interpretation wasn’t party-affiliated. Rather, it was based on the persons’ knowledge and understanding. The questionnaire had various interpretations despite being the same content. Polarization in public discussion leads to a loss of mutual understanding. There was evidence of more understanding among a party rather than across both parties. This understanding comes from ambiguity. The ambiguity in discussion creates a collaborative environment rather than growing the divide.

Political discussion needs ambiguity for mutual understanding. People will have their personal opinions from their knowledge and experience but can miscommunicate. Miscommunication is from the lack of mutual understanding. Therefore, isolated decision-making puts limitations on discussion.

In college, peers come from different cultures, age groups, and educational backgrounds. For example, when assigned a group project, you could be partnered with a nineteen-year-old freshman from a small town and twenty-seven-year-old veteran returning to school after service. Their perspectives, communication, and learning styles will differ.

Without ambiguity, it enforces everyone to decide without mutual understanding. However, ambiguity is necessary for critical thinking and open discussion. Ambiguity aids others in being perceptive regardless of a classroom setting.

Ambiguity is essential in conversation for flexibility, mutual understanding, and productive collaboration. Without it, communication relies on isolated decision-making; leading to misinterpretation, hostility, and missed opportunities.

