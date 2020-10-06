How to have fun on Halloween, pandemic-style

With Halloween creeping closer, it’s time to get spooky. As the pandemic still lingers, here are some ideas on how to have a good ol’ spooky time while also staying safe.

While big costume parties are probably a bad idea, that doesn’t mean that you still can’t dress up with your friends. Using an application like Discord, Zoom or Skype you can have just as much fun deciding who has the best costume while also staying safe.

Socially-distanced movie nights are also a great way to celebrate the Halloween season. Both Hulu and Amazon Prime support watch parties. While you can do the same with Netflix, you’ll have to do a few extra steps.

With the “Netflix Party” Google Chrome extension you can watch Netflix with large groups of friends. All you need to do this is have a Netflix account and the Chrome browser and install the “Netflix Party” application. By doing this you’ll be able to watch spooky movies with your friends while being socially distanced.

Multiplayer games such as “Dead by Daylight” and “Resident Evil Resistance” are also a great way to spend the Halloween season. Both of the above games are a form of hide and seek where one person is the killer and the others must survive and escape.

While Halloween might not be the same this year, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to have just as much fun.

