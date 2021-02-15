First case of UK COVID-19 variant in Jacksonville

On Friday, Feb. 12, The Duval County Health Department confirmed that one case of the United Kingdom COVID variant had been found in Jacksonville.

Health experts have warned that the number could be much higher.

According to updated data from the center of disease control and prevention (CDC), 379 cases of this B.1.1.7 variant have been found in Florida. That’s more than one-third of the 1,173 cases identified in the United States so far. Florida is leading the nation with positive B.1.1.7 variant cases.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, currently being administered, are believed to be protective against the variant, according to a Duval County Health Department spokeswoman. However, more research is needed to determine the transmission rate compared with other COVID-19 variants.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has said that new variants will most likely continue to emerge until the spread of the virus is reduced.

