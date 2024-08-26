UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

‘We all need people’: Licensed therapist on UNF Counseling Center group therapy and more

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
August 26, 2024

According to the Healthy Minds Network 2023 survey, about a third of college students have some kind of anxiety or mood disorder. Shana Sopko, group coordinator and licensed mental health counselor at the University of North Florida’s Counseling Center, wants students to know they’re not alone. 

Sopko organizes all the group sessions at the counseling center. She said she’s witnessed students gain a sense of community and new perspectives after sessions. 

“Like ‘my problems that I thought were so horrible and so unmentionable, I realized that there are a lot of people who are struggling or who feel the same way that I do.’”

Shana Sopko is the group coordinator and staff therapist at the UNF Counseling Center. The Counseling Center is located at Bldg. 2, Room 2300. (Submitted by Shana Sopko)

Groups v.s. workshops

The counseling center offers two types of group sessions: process groups and workshops. Process groups are sign-up only and require an initial assessment with an orientation. Workshops are walk-in sessions that don’t need prior commitment. 

Process Groups

One of the center’s recurring process groups is “Understanding Self and Others.” In-person USAO sessions are held multiple times a day Monday through Thursday and virtual sessions are available on Mondays and Wednesdays. Also, a Black, Indigenous and People of Color edition of USAO is now available on Wednesdays.

Sopko said that USAO is an interpersonal process group, meaning there’s no set subject. 

“It is strictly what the members of that group need to talk about at the time,” Sopko explained. “We focus on feelings and connecting with others, and being able to express that in the here and now.”

According to Sopko,  interpersonal process groups like USAO allow people to share all their feelings: the good, the bad, and the in-between. 

“Having those… sometimes more difficult conversations [like] ‘I’m feeling kind of irritated right now,’ or ‘I’m feeling really connected to you right now,’” Sopko ideated. “Both are very difficult for a lot of people.”

The counseling center offers other process groups in addition to its USAO groups. Students can sign up for the LGBTQ+, Men’s, Expressive Therapy and Insight Circle process groups.

“[H]aving a different perspective and someone as a sounding board to offer a suggestion, offer a listening ear… can never be a bad thing,” Sopko said. “We all need people.”

Students interested in joining a process group can contact counselingctr@unf.edu to schedule an initial assessment. To see a full schedule and learn more about each process group, visit the counseling center’s website

Workshops

The counseling center offers open workshops in addition to their sign-up-only groups. Sopko said workshops are great for students who may not have time to commit to weekly sessions but still want to reap the benefits of group therapy. 

“Anybody’s welcome to just pop in [to the workshops],” said Sopko.

The center currently offers two recurring workshops. The Expressive Arts Open Studio is every Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Relationships Workshop is biweekly on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 6.

A special two-session workshop, “All Wound Up,” will be on Sept. 11 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two crochet classes are for students who want to try out expressive arts therapy. This is the only workshop that requires sign-up. 

Students interested in dropping in for a workshop can learn more here.

‘Letting other people in is the bravest possible thing to do.’

Sopko said it’s common for people to feel alienated in their personal experiences. She thinks therapy — group or individual — is a way to learn that no one is alone. 

“A lot of people are concerned that they’re going to come in [to the counseling center] and be judged… We don’t do that,” Sopko said. 

The counseling center offers individual and specialty counseling, as well as groups and workshops. UNF Students can learn how to make in-person or virtual appointments here

The center also provides resources for students in crisis, including urgent counseling drop-in hours. Students who need immediate support can call the UNF Counseling Center 24-hour helpline at 904-620-2602, wait for the voice prompt and select option 2.

Sopko said the counseling center is one of the safest and most accepting places on campus.

“Just give [therapy] a chance because you never know until you’ve experienced it.” 

“To have this nonjudgemental, safe space; that is what we’re here for,” Sopko said. ”Letting other people in is the bravest possible thing to do.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Nick Morrow has now conducted multiple coaching searches since taking over as athletic director in 2021.
UNF athletic director says new scholarship rule could make it more ‘difficult’ to play college sports
Librarian says UNF library is 'so much more' ahead of balcony grand opening
Librarian says UNF library is 'so much more' ahead of balcony grand opening
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow holding up a book during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UNF professor says Project 2025 expands the executive’s powers
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
Upperclassmen share dorm essentials and what freshmen should know
Chief Mackesy - photo courtesy of the UNF police department
Stay safe on campus: UNF Police Chief's advice to students
More in Health
UNF logo.
‘Under new leadership’: UNF announces new associate dean of MedNexus
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
Cockroach found in Osprey Cafe chips by student was an “isolated incident,” UNF dining manager says
The Red Zone is a heightened time of sexual assault on college campuses occurring from the beginning of the Fall semester to Thanksgiving break (Photo edited to appear red).
From now till Thanksgiving, staying safe during "the Red Zone" at UNF
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)
OPINION: Mask mandates belong in 2020
A yard sign by the Student Union advertising upcoming programming about the Red Zone at the University of North Florida. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
The Red Zone is approaching: a higher-risk time of year for sexual assaults
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
Asbestos found during UNF’s remodel of Building 10 removed, given all-clear
More in Latest
Although the Ospreys could not score, the team generated more scoring chances in the second half.(UNF Athletics/Todd Drexler)
Women's Soccer ends tough season opening-stretch with draw against UF
UNF logo.
Public notice: UNF releases amendment to Freedom of Expression in Outdoor Areas of Campus regulation
UNF logo.
UNF network up and running after campus-wide outage
@UNFOspreys on X
UNF athletics announces logo 'refresh,' but why?
The comedy show featuring Keenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Doors will open at 6 p.m. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
Comedian Kenan Thompson to perform live at UNF
Cara Tasher conducts the UNF chamber ensemble at the Small Guild Hall in Riga, Latvia. In Riga, the chamber singers performed with the BALSIS Youth Choir.
Letter from the Editor: What I learned on tour with UNF's chamber singers
About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024. Although she's still undecided on the path she'll choose after graduating, Madelyn knows whatever she ends up doing will involve a lot of what she loves most: writing.