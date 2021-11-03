You’re in for a wild ride!; The Jacksonville Fair opens this week

The annual Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back in business this year and opens its gates to sweet cotton candy and dizzy rides on Thursday, Nov. 4. College students can enter the fair for free on Monday, Nov. 8 during “Collegiate Night.”

Visitors can expect classic fair foods like funnel cake, donuts, kettle corn, turkey legs, cotton candy, candy apples, and even lobster mac and cheese. Rides, such as “The Ring of Fire,” and “Zero Gravity” will also be there for guests to enjoy.

Special days:

Nov. 4 = The “Opening Day Special” gives free admission with the purchase of a $15 wristband.

Nov. 5 = “Senior Day” offers free admission for ages 65 and up.

Nov. 8 = “Collegiate Night” allows college students to get in free with their school ID.

Nov. 9 = “$2 Tuesday” includes $2 admission and $2 per ride.

Nov. 11 = “Military Appreciation Day” gives free admission for active duty or retired military and veterans with ID.

Hours vary each day, so make sure you check the Jacksonville Fair Schedule when planning your visit.

The fair will be open until Sunday, Nov. 14. Visit their website to keep up with any other special events like the magic show or pig race, concerts, and deals on tickets.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].