Plants, tacos & canines; UNF Ogier Gardens hosts 9th Annual Harvest Fest

Grab a friend and get ready to embrace the cool fall weather at UNF Ogier Gardens Harvest Festival this Friday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will feature live music, lunch from a local Mexican restaurant, plant giveaways, and more.

UNF Ogier Gardens has also partnered with Campus Canines and Pet Partners to provide therapeutic animal interaction opportunities. The partnership strengthens efforts to integrate the grounds as a safe and peaceful space on campus.

Located next to lot 18 on the north side, Frederick and Ophelia Tate Ogier Gardens serves as a demonstration site for practicing agroecology. As a result, it provides an interactive environmental and public health initiative for the Osprey community.

The gardens were established in 2012 to exemplify the Healthy Osprey Initiative—promoting nutritious and wholesome lifestyles every day.

Ogier Gardens is seen as the epicenter for innovative environmental and public health programming at UNF. The one acre of sustainable farming joins forces with nature to offer organic gardens filled with raised vegetable beds, herbs, row crops, and an extensive array of fruit trees.

So what do you have to lose? Stop by UNF Ogier Gardens this Friday to embrace tranquility and fall entertainment at its annual harvest festival.

Watch UNF Spinnaker TV’s recent story on Ogier Gardens and visit the Facebook page for more information.

