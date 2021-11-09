Workshop: ‘Roots of Injustice, Seeds of Change: Toward Right Relationships with Native Peoples’

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. a workshop will be conducted by the Friend’s Peace Team that welcomes guests who would like to reconsider U.S. History. Through an exercise that is to be experiential, the workshop plans to trace the historic and ongoing impacts regarding the Doctrine of Discovery.

The Doctrine of Discovery was the justification for European subjugation of non-Christian peoples in the 15th-century.

The goal of the workshop is to raise participants’ level of knowledge and understanding about these historic circumstances and their impacts today. The workshop is being hosted by the UNF Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies on Zoom for free.

To register for the event click here.

___

