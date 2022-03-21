“Pre[serve]”: the Spring 2022 Lufrano Intercultural Gallery Exhibit

A new exhibition is on display at the Lufrano Intercultural Gallery highlighting works from University of North Florida alumni and undergraduates. Located on the second floor of the John A. Delany Student Union, the gallery showcases an exhibition entitled “Pre[serve],” which displays artwork inspired by the Sawmill Slough Preserve. Until April 8, the exhibition is open to UNF students and staff, as well as the public.

“Pre[serve]” is an ongoing partnership between the Department of Art and Design, UNF Gallery of Art, Lufrano Intercultural Gallery and the Institute of Environmental Research and Education (IERE), according to the IRERE’s exhibition website. Jessica Borusky, UNF Gallery of Art director and instructor in UNF’s Art and Art History and Design Department, described the showcase as a display of “artwork of any kind that is responding to the preserve that we have here on campus.”

“Pre[serve]” is a juried exhibition with cash prizes, Borusky explained. Any current and past UNF students are eligible to submit their work during the submission period. Borusky encourages students to sign up for the monthly newsletters, which will mention upcoming calls for the exhibition.

The exhibition, Borusky mentioned, is digitally archived at the UNF Library’s Digital Commons. Here, the winners of each exhibition and all other submissions are listed. The digital archive also includes an interactive map that allows viewers to see where the artist was inspired to create their work. James Taylor, assistant director of IERE, explained that the interactive map was started during the first exhibition in 2016, and its goal is to not only archive artwork but to also “display how artists interact with the Preserve.”

2022 “Pre[serve]” Winners

This year’s winners are Dallas Hartman, Lexi Atchley, Dan Parker and Diana Cappadorro with their work “Untitled.” A powerful image of a tree covered with pages from a book leaves viewers feeling awestruck by this piece.

In second place is “Homeforaged” by Jordan Boutelle, one in a series of relief prints. Boutelle’s other two prints on display entitled “I Wish to Be Present Forever” and “Grounded” complete the series. Boutelle’s clever combination of natural patterns created by plants and subdued colors is bound to draw in the viewer.

Gage Perna’s “Give In” is in third place. This powerful image of a woman, translucent in front of a background of plants and trees, communicates a strong message to become one with nature.

Another eye-catching piece on display is a bird nest created out of cast iron by Madeline Truadeau, called “Light as a Feather.” Truadeau’s attention to detail and three-dimensional design allows viewers to observe this artwork from any angle.

A beautiful floral piece, “Monotropa uniflora” by Hannah Glaser, uses texture and various shades of red to pull viewers in and leave them feeling mesmerized.

Borusky hopes that the exhibit encourages viewers to “engage in what we want art to do, which is allow us to, as artists and those that are viewing artwork, to think about the world a little bit differently.”

The UNF Gallery of Art also has environment inspired artwork by Jim Draper, artist and former UNF Art Gallery curator, on display until April 8. A full list of “Pre[serve]” featured artwork can be found here. For more information and to sign up for the monthly newsletter, visit the UNF Galleries blog.

