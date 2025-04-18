Spring Art Fest returns to UNF: A celebration of student creativity, community, and culture

University of North Florida students celebrated their art and community at the Spring Art Fest on campus Thursday.

Lance Vickery, a sculpture professor and the faculty committee chair, said the Spring Art Fest is a celebration of creativity, talent, and community. It’s an event that showcases the work of students in the Department of Art, Art History, and Design.

“Many years ago, we had this event, but it fell off our calendars,” said Vickery “We’re excited to bring it back as a vibrant and inclusive way to honor our students’ accomplishments across all disciplines.”

“The idea to revive it came from a shared desire among faculty and students to reconnect through the arts and to create a space where the wider UNF community can engage with what’s happening in our studios, classrooms, and beyond,” said Vickery.

There was a dynamic range of student work on display—from drawings and paintings, to sculpture, ceramics, photography, printmaking, digital art and graphic design. Vickery said the exhibit included both individual and collaborative projects.To showcase the breadth of the artists’ work, several classrooms were transformed into gallery spaces, which allowed the opportunity to experience the pieces in the same spaces they were created.

“Opportunities like the Spring Art Fest give students a chance to share their work outside the classroom in a public, professional context. That kind of exposure can be empowering—it helps students build confidence, receive feedback, and learn h

ow to present their work to broader audiences,” said Vickery.

This was more than just an art show–– it’s a full celebration of creativity on campus, said Vickery. Alongside the student work on display, there was a variety of collateral experiences that invite visitors to engage more deeply with each discipline. Guests were able to check out live process demonstrations, explore how different types of artwork were made, food, and enjoy music from a live DJ.

