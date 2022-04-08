UNF celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with upcoming events

The University of North Florida (UNF) has several special events coming up to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Spinnaker reached out to UNF’s Asian Students in Alliance (ASIA) and asked them to share details about the anticipated events.

With the help of the UNF Intercultural Center, UNF ASIA has planned a calendar of events to help celebrate the diversity and Asian influence on campus.

Celebrate a popular Asian refreshment by joining ASIA in the Boba Tea Crawl for some discounted boba.

“We have invited local tea shop businesses to collaborate with us and provide students a 10% discount by presenting a flyer we provide on their date of purchase,” said ASIA.

The crawl will take place on April 14 and 15 at participating businesses.

“One of the main events that we wanted to highlight and promote is our Road to Asia event […],” they said. “This is our signature heritage month event where we will celebrate the rich cultures of different Asian countries through food, performances and more!”

The “Road to Asia” event will take place in the Osprey Plaza from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19.

An ASIA Game Night will also be hosted on April 21 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Interfaith Lounge (Bldg 2/Suite 1400).

Mark those calendars and set a reminder so you don’t miss out on a fun time. More information about the events will be provided via their Instagram.

“All students are invited to participate to learn more about ASIA and make new friends!” ASIA mentioned.

