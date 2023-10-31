Former baseball head coach passes away after 4-year battle with cancer, UNF Athletics says

Tim Parenton, the former head coach of the University of North Florida baseball program, passed away on Monday following a four-year battle with cancer, according to Athletics.

Parenton was the Ospreys head coach beginning in June of 2017. Coaching at UNF for five years before stepping down in 2022 due to health concerns.

In his time as an Osprey, coach Parenton amassed over 100 wins, nine of which were power five wins. His career also saw five MLB draft picks and seven ASUN first team all-conference honorees.

“The Osprey community is deeply saddened by the loss of coach Parenton.” said President Moez Limayem in a statement from Athletics. “His impact in our baseball program has been significant and there is no doubt that his legacy will live on through the many student-athletes who benefited from his guidance, wisdom and friendship.”

A funeral service for coach Parenton will be held in his home city of New Orleans, La. Details of the service will be released at a later date, according to Athletic’s statement.

