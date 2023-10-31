UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

5
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

A 6’x12’ manhole top, according to the JEA label, sits in a grassy area alongside UNF Drive. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
Tim Parenton on the field during a game
Womens Soccer
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)

Former baseball head coach passes away after 4-year battle with cancer, UNF Athletics says

Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
October 31, 2023

Tim Parenton, the former head coach of the University of North Florida baseball program, passed away on Monday following a four-year battle with cancer, according to Athletics

UNF’s former men’s baseball coach Tim Parenton.  (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)

Parenton was the Ospreys head coach beginning in June of 2017. Coaching at UNF for five years before stepping down in 2022 due to health concerns.

In his time as an Osprey, coach Parenton amassed over 100 wins, nine of which were power five wins. His career also saw five MLB draft picks and seven ASUN first team all-conference honorees. 

“The Osprey community is deeply saddened by the loss of coach Parenton.” said President Moez Limayem in a statement from Athletics. “His impact in our baseball program has been significant and there is no doubt that his legacy will live on through the many student-athletes who benefited from his guidance, wisdom and friendship.”

A funeral service for coach Parenton will be held in his home city of New Orleans, La. Details of the service will be released at a later date, according to Athletic’s statement. 

Coach Parenton will be missed dearly by all who knew him. (Riley Platt)

More information can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
UNF Police Department awarded “highest level” of accreditation
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
Soar Party unofficially wins majority open Senate seats in UNF election, results await validation
The outside of UNFs Student Wellness Center. (Jonathan Merin/Spinnaker)
Gym and rock wall to close for renovations next month, university says
UNF logo.
‘Under new leadership’: UNF announces new associate dean of MedNexus
After alcohol was allowed back on campus last year, the Boathouse now has a full-size bar.
Student Government unveils renovated Boathouse in grand reopening
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
HB 543 leaves some confused where guns are, aren’t allowed
About the Contributors
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior University of North Florida multimedia journalism student. A lifelong Jacksonville native, Riley has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball and even serving as a sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. Riley transitioned from Spinnaker to an internship at the end of the summer 2023 semester and is expected to graduate at the end of 2023. 

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest