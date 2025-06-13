UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

New apartments coming to UNF fall 2027, expected to house up to 700 students

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor Jun 13, 2025

In just over two years, the University of North Florida will have another on-campus housing option for students.

To accommodate UNF’s growing enrollment and additional debt, the university is partnering with local real-estate developer Chance Partners to build 250 apartments on university-owned land just south of The Flats, UNF’s other apartment-style housing option. The development will have approximately 700 bed spaces, according to UNF Vice President of Administration and Finance Scott Bennett.

However, this project won’t be a part of UNF’s housing system. Since the university is taking on debt from its current Honors dorm project, the University chose to lease the land, according to Bennett.

“At some point you kind of have to make a financial decision of whether we can take on additional debt right now,” said Bennett “We know we can’t take on additional debt right now.”

Bennett said this upcoming housing development, set to begin construction this fall, isn’t about making money. Instead, he said it’s about getting more on-campus bed space so UNF can fulfill its strategic plan.

“As we grow, we’re going to have more demand than we can satisfy here pretty soon,” Bennett said. “So we thought this was a great compromise that lets someone else provide the apartment space for our students and we can help meet the demand.”

A map of showing where the new UNF apartments will be built.
The new apartments are planned for construction on 17 acres of university-owned land just south of The Flats at UNF, and east of Hicks Hall. (Madelyn Schneider)

Why is UNF adding apartments instead of traditional dorms?

With the Honors Residence Hall opening this fall, Bennett said UNF wanted to add more upperclassmen housing options. According to Bennett, upperclassmen wanted more apartment style options near campus. 

Because the new apartments will be further away from the main campus food options, Bennett said students expect a full kitchen in their space.

While freshmen won’t be restricted from these apartments, Bennett said this project was designed for upperclassmen.  

“It’s going to be an option for those sophomores, juniors and seniors that want to be as close to campus as they can without actually being in housing,” Bennett said.

Third-year UNF student Jordan Tran favors apartment-style housing because they believe it provides “a great balance of independence and convenience.”

“Not only does it provide more amenities of an apartment-style living, but it also lays close to campus resources,” Tran said. “I think it also promotes post-grad life and can even help with overall life skills like cooking, cleaning and management of your very own living space”

Nonetheless, senior Lyla Torres said she’d rather have traditional housing, believing it has more space.

What makes this housing project different?

Bennett said students won’t be submitting traditional housing contracts to live in the new apartments. Nonetheless, Bennett said UNF will likely put leasing information on its website. 

Overall, Bennett said the apartments are going to be “really nice.”

“It’s going to have a lot of amenities for them,” Bennett said. “I think it’s going to be a really good addition, especially for upperclassmen.”

Some of the amenities, according to Bennett, include a dog park and a walking trail. Bennett said UNF doesn’t control pricing for these apartments, but expects them to be cheaper than other off-campus, local apartments.

After permitting is done, which Bennett said should be in September, ground is expected to be broken and construction completed by fall 2027. The ordinance was approved in April by the Jacksonville City Council. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Rows of cars in Lot 18
A first-timers guide to parking at UNF: Permit sale dates and parking tips
A new professional portrait booth is now available for students in the student union.
New professional portrait booth now available in Student Union
Students studying abroad in Daejeo, South Korea smile for a photo together underneath an arch on stair steps.
UNF students reflect on their self-discovery and professional growth after studying abroad
The section of UNF Drive between Lot 7 and Lot 8 is closed for construction. (Courtesy of UNF Parking Services)
Traffic Advisory: Section of UNF Drive will be closed due to construction
More in News
The Thomas G. Carpenter library.
New library center highlighting Florida’s economic and transportation history to open this fall
A white UNF logo on a dark blue column at the student union.
UNF President updates campus on ICE agreement status, gives guidance to international students, staff
Dr. Mei Zhao was named the new UNF Brooks College of Health dean on May 21, 2025.
Dr. Mei Zhao named dean of UNF Brooks College of Health
UNF logo.
Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to two additional university regulations
More in University
A lake in front of a UNF building surrounded by green grass and trees.
Over $14.7 million in grants supporting UNF programs and research defunded since January, documents show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at a podium that reads "The Free State of Florida" with his arms raised in the air.
Breaking down everything UNF submitted to Florida DOGE
A sign with large, dark blue letters spells "UNF" on a concrete stand in the grassy area next to a sidewalk. The sky is bright blue with some small white clouds and there are lots of trees in the background.
Public Notice: UNF releases proposed changes to four university regulations
The UNF student union courtyard in between the two metal office buildings
Halal Shack coming to UNF this fall, expanding plant-based campus dining options
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker’s sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.
Menu
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source