Storm no longer appears capable of producing tornado, National Weather Service says

Updated 5:45 p.m. The Tornado Warning issued for southeastern Duval County will expire at 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said.

“The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado,” the NWS update said. “Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.”

UNF issued an all clear at 5:49 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Duval County Saturday evening, an area that includes the University of North Florida campus. The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

“Seek shelter immediately in the interior of permanent buildings and stay away from doors and windows. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted in the affected area. Proceed immediately to a safe location,” UNF said in an Osprey Alert.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

