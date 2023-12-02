UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. (Photo courtesy of UNF and the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville)

UNF ups security ahead of former Israeli ambassador’s Tuesday night lecture

2
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.

Close to 1,500 call for ceasefire overseas at pro-Palestine rally in Jacksonville

3
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.

Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF

4
Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach

Derek Marinatos resigns as UNF Men’s Soccer head coach

5
All entrees at JaxSpice are served family style, so be sure to bring your friends and family, or be prepared for leftovers.

JaxSpice: Big Flavor, Bigger Prices

The view from an apartment balcony in the Flats at the University of North Florida.
One month into the basketball season, how are the Ospreys doing?
ASUN postseason awards showcase athletic, academic effort of UNF student-athletes
(Tessa Rampersad/Unsplash)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

November 30, 2023

A dog with the Campus Canines program.

Rachel Bacchus, General Assignment Reporter

November 29, 2023

Storm no longer appears capable of producing tornado, National Weather Service says

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
December 2, 2023

Updated 5:45 p.m. The Tornado Warning issued for southeastern Duval County will expire at 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Jacksonville said.

“The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado,” the NWS update said. “Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.”

UNF issued an all clear at 5:49 p.m.

The original article continues below

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a Tornado Warning for southeastern Duval County Saturday evening, an area that includes the University of North Florida campus. The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

“Seek shelter immediately in the interior of permanent buildings and stay away from doors and windows. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been spotted in the affected area. Proceed immediately to a safe location,” UNF said in an Osprey Alert.

The view from an apartment balcony in the Flats at the University of North Florida. (Jacob Justice)

This is a breaking news article and will be updated. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.
Jacob Justice, Sports Editor
Jacob Justice is a third-year multimedia journalism major at the University of North Florida. First joining as a sports reporter, Jacob is now Spinnaker's sports editor. Jacob has a passion for sportswriting and hopes to write as a journalist for a sports media company in the future. In his free time, he tends to enjoy playing guitar and bass as well as spending quality time with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *