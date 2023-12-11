UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Wok House Ad
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Wok House Ad
Trending Stories
1
Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. (Photo courtesy of UNF and the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville)

UNF ups security ahead of former Israeli ambassador’s Tuesday night lecture

2
The view from an apartment balcony in the Flats at the University of North Florida.

Storm no longer appears capable of producing tornado, National Weather Service says

3
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.

Close to 1,500 call for ceasefire overseas at pro-Palestine rally in Jacksonville

4
Protesters chant as a line of approximately 50-75 police cars leave the Adam W. Herbert University Center Tuesday night.

Chants, police and metal detectors: Michael Oren’s visit to UNF

5
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.

UNF SG condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis in joint resolution, swears in new senators

Rabbi Shmuli Novack lights the Menorah. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad at UNF)
Long-time squatter moves out of Spinnaker
Back view of Xavier Perkins
Jaguars drop overtime thriller to Bengals, lose quarterback to injury
(Lauren Mancke/Unsplash)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

December 5, 2023

Long-time squatter moves out of Spinnaker

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
December 11, 2023

When I joined Spinnaker in January 2021, I hardly read the news, much less wrote an article. 

I’d just started college and had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. Typical. This was back when the COVID-19 lockdown was in full swing. Looking for that “college experience” I’d heard so much about, I opted to live in the dorms once campus opened back up.

My parents were the ones who somehow found Spinnaker. Don’t ask me how; I have no idea. I applied for the news editor position and, in all honesty, had no clue what that really meant. 

The interview was on Zoom, and I wore a semi-ironed pink polo. One of the questions was, “Can you pitch me an article?” An English major at the time, I pitched an idea for a fiction story I was thinking about writing. Safe to say, I didn’t get that job. But, I was offered a place as the Student Government reporter. 

Accepting was, and always will be, the single best decision of my life. 

(Collin Frye/Spinnaker)

Now, almost exactly three years later, I live and breathe the news. If I could, I’d probably eat it too. The bulk of that time—two years and five months, to be exact—have been as editor-in-chief. (Fun fact: I recently found out that’s the longest term for a Spinnaker editor-in-chief since 1986, we think! Save that one for Jeopardy.)

It’s no overstatement to say I’ve basically lived at Spinnaker. There was a time I may or may not have slept over while working on articles, according to unconfirmed reports. Either way, Spinnaker’s come a long way these last three years (shameless plug: our online coverage was recently recognized as one of the best in the nation). None of it’s been done alone. 

There’s never a right way to say thank you. Maybe I should’ve done this last month, but to each of my coworkers and mentors; professors, sources and readers; every single person I’ve interviewed, shaken hands with, written about and edited an article for; or anyone who’s made me a matcha green tea latte or chai on the first floor of the Student Union every day for the last two and a half years, thank you!

That all being said, I have one more semester left before crossing that stage, so you may see my name on unfspinnaker.com every so often. Regardless, I’ve crammed a ton of work and accomplishments into this time with Spinnaker. I’ve told the stories of those who want to be heard, those who don’t know their stories are worth telling and those who don’t want their stories being told. 

What’s the moral of this story? Two things. First, listen to your parents. They can be right sometimes. Second, join Spinnaker. They’re a badass team.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Back view of Xavier Perkins
OPINION: The CFP is just the BCS with a fresh coat of paint
Jaguars drop overtime thriller to Bengals, lose quarterback to injury
Jaguars drop overtime thriller to Bengals, lose quarterback to injury
(Lauren Mancke/Unsplash)
OPINION: UNF needs more in-person classes
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Jamie Davies announced as new men’s soccer head coach
UNF logo.
UNF BOT unanimously approves faculty pay raise
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
OPINION: Meal periods just don’t make sense for meal swipes
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *