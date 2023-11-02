UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

5
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

The Associated Collegiate Press promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism as accepted and practiced by print, broadcast and digital media in the U.S., according to their website. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/Logo courtesy of ACP)
A 6’x12’ manhole top, according to the JEA label, sits in a grassy area alongside UNF Drive. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
Tim Parenton on the field during a game
Womens Soccer
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

‘Best of the Best’: Spinnaker wins Associated Collegiate Press Online Pacemaker Award

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
November 2, 2023

Spinnaker has been recognized as one of the nation’s top student-run media news organizations after being awarded a Pacemaker Award by the Associated Collegiate Press in results announced Monday at the National College Media Convention in Atlanta. 

Serving the University of North Florida since 1977, Spinnaker is the only student-run news organization at a four-year campus in Florida to win the award this year.

The Pacemaker Awards are unofficially known as the Pulitzer Prize of student journalism, and Spinnaker last won the online award in 2013, according to ACP records.

“The Pacemaker is the association’s preeminent award,” ACP Executive Director Laura Widmer said. “ACP is honored to recognize the best of the best.”

The Associated Collegiate Press promotes the standards and ethics of good journalism as accepted and practiced by print, broadcast and digital media in the U.S., according to their website. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/Logo courtesy of ACP)

The Associated Collegiate Press is comprised of a national community of collegiate journalists and collegiate journalism advisers, according to their website. Recognizing excellence in U.S. student journalism, the ACP has been awarding Pacemakers since 1927.

“Today’s best online sites are platforms for rich multimedia storytelling,” said Gary Lundgren, ACP associate director and coordinator of the Pacemaker competition. “Deep and diverse coverage with strong engagement and interactivity distinguish the best student-produced sites.” 

There were 45 finalists for this year’s Online Pacemaker Award, which recognized student-run organizations from 21 states. 

In total, Spinnaker was among 18 online news organizations at four-year universities across America to win the Online Pacemaker Award. Two student-run news organizations at two-year universities also won the award.

Winners of the Online Pacemaker award among four-year universities include the following, according to the final results:

  • Daily Forty-Niner at California State University, Long Beach
  • Los Angeles Loyolan at Loyola Marymount University
  • Daily Bruin at UCLA
  • The State Hornet at Sacramento State University
  • Golden Gate Xpress at San Francisco State University
  • Spinnaker at the University of North Florida
  • The Daily Iowan at the University of Iowa
  • The Michigan Daily at the University of Michigan
  • The State News at Michigan State University
  • The Ithacan at Ithaca College
  • NYCity News Service at City University of New York
  • The Chronicle at Duke University
  • Elon News Network at Elon University
  • OU Daily at the University of Oklahoma
  • Daily Emerald at the University of Oregon
  • The Daily Gamecock at the University of South Carolina
  • The Shorthorn at the University of Texas at Arlington
  • The Daily Texan at the University of Texas

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
A 6’x12’ manhole top, according to the JEA label, sits in a grassy area alongside UNF Drive. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
JEA begins five-month project to install “new underground electric infrastructure” around UNF
Tim Parenton on the field during a game
Former baseball head coach passes away after 4-year battle with cancer, UNF Athletics says
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
UNF Police Department awarded “highest level” of accreditation
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
Soar Party unofficially wins majority open Senate seats in UNF election, results await validation
The outside of UNFs Student Wellness Center. (Jonathan Merin/Spinnaker)
Gym and rock wall to close for renovations next month, university says
UNF logo.
‘Under new leadership’: UNF announces new associate dean of MedNexus
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest