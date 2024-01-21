UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo

Performers announced for UNF’s OzFestival 2023; some students disappointed

2
Osprey Cove (Jeanne Gilbert)

UNF issues all-clear after Tornado Warning expires

3
Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

"Encanto," a spoiler-filled movie review

4
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

Jaguars miss playoffs, suffer end-of-season collapse

5
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
UNF vs. JU women’s basketball postponed due to health concerns
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Strong second half leads Ospreys to ‘River City Rumble’ win over JU
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

Ron DeSantis ends presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump days before New Hampshire primary

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
January 21, 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Sunday that he was ending his presidential campaign and endorsing leading Republican candidate Donald Trump in a video posted to his social media accounts, just two days before the New Hampshire primary election.

Not even one year after winning a second term as the Florida governor, DeSantis announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election last May, looking to take on former president Trump for the Republican nomination.

Since then, he has failed to overtake Trump in the polls. In the Iowa caucus last Wednesday, DeSantis won 21.2% of the Republican vote, failing to rival Trump’s 51%. A few days later, he dropped out of the race altogether.

In his video announcing the end of his bid, DeSantis said, “It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
DeSantis’ future plans are unclear in his last term as Florida governor after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)

Last summer, federal filings showed DeSantis was spending campaign funding at a rate that could not be replenished. By the end of July, he laid off almost 40 employees, cutting his campaign staff down by one-third.

Since then, DeSantis has debated other Republican candidates and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, with Trump notably absent from all five Republican debates.

DeSantis has not announced any future career plans and can now shift his focus back to his final term as governor, which ends January 2027.

The Florida Democratic Party canceled the Florida Democratic primary by only submitting incumbent Joe Biden’s name last November. Trump, Nikki Haley and Ryan Binkley are still in the Republican race and are set to compete for Florida’s vote on March 19.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Election Coverage
Donna Deegan in a red shirt
Donna Deegan will be Jacksonville’s next mayor, winning by 4%
Addressing everything from crime to infrastructure; What to know about the Deegan, Davis debate
Addressing everything from crime to infrastructure; What to know about the Deegan, Davis debate
The University of North Florida will host a mayoral debate between Democrat Donna Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis at the Lazzara Performance Hall on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Donna Deegan campaign, courtesy of Daniel Davis campaign. Background photo courtesy of Justin Nedrow/Spinnaker).
“Razor-thin” race for mayor ahead of Thursday debate, UNF poll finds
Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds his son Mason as he celebrates winning reelection, at an election night party in Tampa, Fla, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Here’s what to know after the 2022 midterm election
DeSantis
DeSantis reelected as governor, wins 2nd term
I Voted sticker handed out on Election Day.
Election Day is here, Duval County voter turnout rising
More in Latest
UNF vs. JU women’s basketball postponed due to health concerns
UNF vs. JU women’s basketball postponed due to health concerns
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
OPINION: Conservatives want to reshape education in their own image, and they’re winning
Strong second half leads Ospreys to ‘River City Rumble’ win over JU
Strong second half leads Ospreys to ‘River City Rumble’ win over JU
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)
Jaguars miss playoffs, suffer end-of-season collapse
By the numbers: How the UNF womens basketball team can improve
By the numbers: How the UNF women's basketball team can improve
Ozzie’s current costume that was designed by Matt Biegun, photo courtesy of UNF.
Best of the 2024 UNF Athletics Hall of Fame
More in News
Osprey Cove (Jeanne Gilbert)
UNF issues all-clear after Tornado Warning expires
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
UNF cancels Tuesday classes due to severe weather
UNF logo.
Their assaulter isn’t on the graduation program, but UNF never told them
A University of North Florida graduation cap.
They were sexually assaulted in the dorms and told they would graduate alongside the man UNF deemed responsible
Rabbi Shmuli Novack lights the Menorah. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad at UNF)
Chabad at UNF celebrates Jewish unity at Menorah lighting
UNF logo.
UNF BOT unanimously approves faculty pay raise
About the Contributor
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief, and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer and now serves as the news editor. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *