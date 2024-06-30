UNF to implement new HR management system this Monday

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

Trump vs. Biden: A UNF political science professor’s November forecast

2
UNF logo.

Tornado warning issued for UNF campus

3
UNF biology professor Scott Jones (right) celebrates with ecologist Ches Vervaeke (left) next to the northernmost mangrove in southern Georgia. (Photo courtesy of UNF).

UNF biology professor discovers northernmost mangroves ever recorded

4
(Kamran Ch/Unsplash)

Over 80% of the world lives with light pollution—what are they missing out on?

5
Maynite and White-Bing use the UNF librarys new recording studio to make ASMR content. (Sebastian Pandelache/Unsplash)

UNF library employees helping students relieve stress with ASMR content

(Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF logo.

Ethan Leckie, Enterprise Editor

June 28, 2024

UNF biology professor Scott Jones (right) celebrates with ecologist Ches Vervaeke (left) next to the northernmost mangrove in southern Georgia. (Photo courtesy of UNF).
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
(Kamran Ch/Unsplash)

UNF to implement new HR management system this Monday

Ethan Howick and Sydney Teitelbaum
June 29, 2024

The University of North Florida will begin using a new software system for its employees this Monday: Workday.

Brian Verkamp, the vice president and chief information officer of IT Services at UNF, says the university has been working on the transition to Workday for almost two years. He says this is the first of many steps to modernize its systems.

The university’s ongoing digital transformation project, OspreyRising, aims to replace Ellucian Banner’s current HR and finance systems with Workday.

“UNF is investing in this,” Verkamp said. “Although it is a big change for everyone, this is our future that the university is tying to our strategic plan—which is to grow.”

According to its website, Workday is a cloud-based software platform for finance and HR management. It is also used at Florida Gulf Coast University.

(Photo courtesy of UNF)

Its goal is to streamline workforce administration while assisting companies—especially those with several locations—in managing payroll, benefits, HR and employee data. 

Verkamp said one of Workday’s advantages is its more practical time-off feature. Full-time employees can view a calendar while requesting their time-off dates. 

“Maybe a coworker is taking time off, and maybe an office is saying somebody can’t take off work,” Verkamp said. “Those are real advantages to quality of life.”

All UNF employees will use Workday to maintain personal information, check pay stubs and track time worked and time off. It will also be used to complete tasks previously done on Banner. 

Verkamp said Workday will include many in-house software programs, and data access will vary depending on your role at UNF. He said this will increase efficiency and security.

“If you have many systems out there, it’s hard to put security around it,” Verkamp said. “Based on your role at the university will be the level of access and data you can see.”

This is just the start of Workday’s introduction to UNF. Verkamp plans to eventually implement a Workday program for students who will continue using Banner for now. There is not an official start date for this yet.

“The goal for this next year is to stabilize our system,” Verkamp said. “This will have an impact on everyone that works at UNF.”

To ensure a smooth transition, UNF provides Workday training to help faculty, staff and student employees navigate the new system. 

UNF will have a Workday Support phone number available from July 1 to August 31 to help with employees’ questions or concerns. President Moez Limayem emailed faculty members yesterday to encourage them to download the Workday mobile app. 

“As long as people can find help, we will succeed,” Verkamp said. “Even if something is wrong, we can fix it.”

Visit the OspreyRising webpage to learn more about how Workday will affect the university and what employees need to do once it’s implemented.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
UNF logo.
Tornado warning issued for UNF campus
UNF biology professor Scott Jones (right) celebrates with ecologist Ches Vervaeke (left) next to the northernmost mangrove in southern Georgia. (Photo courtesy of UNF).
UNF biology professor discovers northernmost mangroves ever recorded
In this combination photo, President Joe Biden speaks May 2, 2024, in Wilmington, N.C., left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, May 1, 2024, in Waukesha, Wis. President Joe Biden says he won’t participate in the campaign debates sponsored by a nonpartisan commission, instead challenging Republican Donald Trump to a pair of debates. Biden said Wednesday that Trump lost two debates to him in 2020 and since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Biden proposes debating Trump twice. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
Trump vs. Biden: A UNF political science professor’s November forecast
(Kamran Ch/Unsplash)
Over 80% of the world lives with light pollution—what are they missing out on?
Food truck at Party in the Plaza event.
Cookout and Pool Party highlight Summer B campus events at UNF
The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP organized a Juneteenth Celebration featuring food vendors, music, and speakers at Brandon Park in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on June 19, 2021. Juneteenth was officially made a federal holiday two days earlier. (Photo by Paul Weaver/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
The significance of Juneteenth to UNF’s Black Student Union
More in News
Maynite and White-Bing use the UNF librarys new recording studio to make ASMR content. (Sebastian Pandelache/Unsplash)
UNF library employees helping students relieve stress with ASMR content
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden exchange points during their first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
What candidates voters might see in this year’s ‘exceptionally close’ election
UNF already offers bachelors and masters degrees in topics like computer science, data science, IT and more. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF introducing first Ph.D. program in the fall
UNF logo.
UNF campus alert warns of phone scam
UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island
UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island
The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)
What will be on Florida ballots this election season
More in Technology
ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that Open AI claims can “help with writing, learning, brainstorming and more.”
Students using generative AI to write essays and solve problems: Should we be worried?
(Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
OPINION: TikTok is watching
Microsoft Authenticator (Ed Hardie/Unsplash)
UNF to make the swap from Duo to Microsoft Authenticator
Screenshot of the new version of UNFs myWings homepage. (Mallory Pace)
There’s a new version of myWings, here’s how to find your stuff
TikTok. (Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
OPINION: TikTok bans reveal double standards between U.S., Chinese companies
Self-service kiosks have been added to the UNF Student Union food court.
Checking in on self-checkout
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *