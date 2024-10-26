UNF breaks ground on $26.3 million Coggin College of Business expansion, adding labs and classrooms

The University of North Florida broke ground on a $26.3 million project on Tuesday that will expand the Coggin College of Business.

The expansion will connect Coggin College of Business, Building 42, with the Center for Instruction and Research Technology, Building 10, by adding 21,660 square feet, according to a UNF press release. The $26.3 million project, is largely state-funded and will add classrooms, research labs, and additional spaces to support the success of more than 3,000 students, faculty and staff.

“We are excited to share news today about the Coggin College of Business expansion and renovation project,” said UNF President Moez Limayem in a UNF press release. “These updated facilities will help us provide more resources to our students so they can find their own direction and later become leaders and innovators in Jacksonville and beyond.”

Gallery • 3 Photos Courtesy of UNF Computer-generated rendering for the new expansion on the Coggin College of Business.

The first floor of the Center for Instruction and Research Technology will contain the new UNF Welcome Center, financial aid office, and other services, according to the press release. The second floor will undergo a complete renovation and will house Coggin’s Graduate and Executive Education programs.

Two state-of-the-art labs will also open in the new building: The Energy Authority Portfolio Management Lab, where finance and fintech students will study market trends in a more advanced setting, and the Behavioral Research Lab, which will support research in consumer behavior, behavioral finance, economics, and management.

In the press release, the college’s interim dean Albert Loh said the renovations will take at least two years.

Coggin College of Business currently offers 10 undergraduate programs, seven master’s programs, and a growing number of graduate certificates and minors. The Executive Education program has also expanded, offering customized training programs for businesses of all sizes.

The two new labs will be used by members of the Osprey Financial Group, a student group that manages part of the UNF Endowment, to study market trends and conduct research.

Abraham Ovalle, a double major in accounting and finance and a part of the Osprey Financial Group, credits much of his success as a student to the opportunities UNF has provided him. In the press release, Ovalle said networking at UNF helped him secure four internships and a full-time job after he graduates.

“UNF has given me so many incredible opportunities to network with major business partners in Jacksonville,” said Ovalle in the press release.

Although Ovalle will have already graduated by the time the expansions are complete, students like Ovalle will be able to benefit from the expansions.

