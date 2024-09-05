UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

UNF to offer new degree in environmental science as deadline approaches for Environmental Leadership Program

Kaili Cochran, Volunteer Reporter
September 5, 2024

UNF now offers a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and the Institute of Environmental Research and Education has a new Environmental Leadership program available to all students.

The Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science degree will be available in Spring 2025.

The degree will have two concentrations: one on environmental natural sciences and the other on environmental principles and practice.

The concentration in environmental natural sciences will focus on fieldwork and laboratory work, while environmental principles and practice will focus on environmental issues, management and leadership.

Ruby Cox is the Program Coordinator for the Institute of Environmental Research and Education. She is a graduate of ELP and now helps coordinate the program at UNF.

According to Cox, students will undergo environmental leadership training during the Environmental Leadership Program’s first semester and start working on a project with a community partner in the spring.

ELP allows students to connect with local community partners, gain experience working together as a community-based program, and expand their network with community leaders.

“One of the community partners, they’ll work for that organization, and they kind of collaborate with a student to create a project that fulfills both needs,” Cox said.

UNF student Luca Fiannaca, who is studying Accounting and Finance, gave a student testimonial on his experience with the program in May 2024.

“Having majors like accounting and finance that don’t have environmental focus per se, it was hard to find an internship to fall in love with,” Fiannaca said in his testimonial. ”However, with ELP… I was able to use many different skills…that I can use no matter what I choose to do in the future.”

According to Fiannaca’s testimonial, he learned valuable communication, interpersonal, professional, and public speaking skills, among other skills.

Erin Largo-Wight is the director of the Environmental Research and Education Institute.

“Our student programs here at IERE are completely externally funded, which means a community is investing in the next generation of environmental leaders,” Largo-Wight said.

Cox said there’s a main takeaway she hopes every student has after participating in the ELP.

“I hope that [students] go forward and know that you can make an impact in the environment, no matter what your field is… no matter how old you are,” Cox said.

“You can make a really big difference and have a positive impact in your community.”

Students can apply to the Environmental Leadership Program here and contact Cox with any questions.

The application deadline for the Environmental Leadership Program is Sunday, Sept. 8, by 11:59 p.m. This interdisciplinary program is open to students of any major and is two semesters long. Students must have at least two semesters left before graduation to apply. ___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Education
The Circle: Shared community space for the SAC programs in Tom and Betty Petway Hall.
How UNF Student Accessibility Center can support students
UNF names Stephen W. Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services dean
UNF names Stephen W. Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services dean
(via unsplash)
How FAFSA changes affect students this aid year
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF offering two new financial technology degrees this fall
UNF already offers bachelor's and master's degrees in topics like computer science, data science, IT and more. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF introducing first Ph.D. program in the fall
ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that Open AI claims can “help with writing, learning, brainstorming and more.”
Students using generative AI to write essays and solve problems: Should we be worried?
More in Features
In room 1314, attendees filled multiple seats to watch the first film of the semester, "Problemista". (Courtesy of Nicholas de Villiers)
Movies on the House kicks off its fall series: Free movies for UNF students
Nick Morrow has now conducted multiple coaching searches since taking over as athletic director in 2021.
UNF athletic director says new scholarship rule could make it more ‘difficult’ to play college sports
UNF'S Counseling Center entrance
‘We all need people’: Licensed therapist on UNF Counseling Center group therapy and more
Librarian says UNF library is 'so much more' ahead of balcony grand opening
Librarian says UNF library is 'so much more' ahead of balcony grand opening
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow holding up a book during her remarks at the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
UNF professor says Project 2025 expands the executive’s powers
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
More in Latest
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
Breaking down SG’s proposed Title VIII changes ahead of Senate approval
A rendering of the proposed film room inside UNF Arena.
‘We have a vision’: UNF Athletics announces locker room renovations
(UNF Athletics/Todd Drexler)
Reinhardt's brace leads UNF men's soccer, Davies to first win of the season
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
Tuesday power outage that left two lineworkers injured caused by ‘electrical arc fire,’ says JEA
OPINION: Movie watching has become more nostalgic than entertaining
OPINION: Movie watching has become more nostalgic than entertaining
OPINION: Starbucks’ drink prices are not cutesy, not demure and not mindful
OPINION: Starbucks’ drink prices are not cutesy, not demure and not mindful