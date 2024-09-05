UNF to offer new degree in environmental science as deadline approaches for Environmental Leadership Program

UNF now offers a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and the Institute of Environmental Research and Education has a new Environmental Leadership program available to all students.

The Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science degree will be available in Spring 2025.

The degree will have two concentrations: one on environmental natural sciences and the other on environmental principles and practice.

The concentration in environmental natural sciences will focus on fieldwork and laboratory work, while environmental principles and practice will focus on environmental issues, management and leadership.

Ruby Cox is the Program Coordinator for the Institute of Environmental Research and Education. She is a graduate of ELP and now helps coordinate the program at UNF.

According to Cox, students will undergo environmental leadership training during the Environmental Leadership Program’s first semester and start working on a project with a community partner in the spring.

ELP allows students to connect with local community partners, gain experience working together as a community-based program, and expand their network with community leaders.

“One of the community partners, they’ll work for that organization, and they kind of collaborate with a student to create a project that fulfills both needs,” Cox said.

UNF student Luca Fiannaca, who is studying Accounting and Finance, gave a student testimonial on his experience with the program in May 2024.

“Having majors like accounting and finance that don’t have environmental focus per se, it was hard to find an internship to fall in love with,” Fiannaca said in his testimonial. ”However, with ELP… I was able to use many different skills…that I can use no matter what I choose to do in the future.”

According to Fiannaca’s testimonial, he learned valuable communication, interpersonal, professional, and public speaking skills, among other skills.

Erin Largo-Wight is the director of the Environmental Research and Education Institute.

“Our student programs here at IERE are completely externally funded, which means a community is investing in the next generation of environmental leaders,” Largo-Wight said.

Cox said there’s a main takeaway she hopes every student has after participating in the ELP.

“I hope that [students] go forward and know that you can make an impact in the environment, no matter what your field is… no matter how old you are,” Cox said.

“You can make a really big difference and have a positive impact in your community.”

Students can apply to the Environmental Leadership Program here and contact Cox with any questions.

The application deadline for the Environmental Leadership Program is Sunday, Sept. 8, by 11:59 p.m. This interdisciplinary program is open to students of any major and is two semesters long. Students must have at least two semesters left before graduation to apply. ___

